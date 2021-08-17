Harry Kane Returns To Tottenham Training Amid Manchester City Transfer Rumours

Harry Kane trained with his Tottenham teammates for the first time this season, a day after being included in the 25-man squad for the club's Europa Conference League play-off tie. Tottenham will face Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday night at the Estádio Capital do Móvel. Kane trained with his teammates for the first time after completing his period of isolation at the Spurs' training ground hotel, The Lodge.

Harry Kane returned to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week from his holiday in the Bahamas. As a result, he was required to isolate and could not feature in Tottenham's opening game against Manchester City on the weekend. The English striker trained with his teammates for the first time this season after training individually on Monday due to COVID protocols.

Tottenham boss says Harry Kane is important for the team

Despite rising speculations that Harry Kane will leave the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this summer, Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santos has included the captain in the 25-man squad for Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off tie. Speaking of Kane's importance to the side, Nuno said, "Harry is one of the best players in the world, so we are very lucky to have him. He has to get ready and help the team. We still have to go to Portugal, and then we think about Wolves [on Sunday]. Harry worked [on Sunday] morning, is preparing himself and when he is ready, he will join the group and help the team."

Manchester City keen on signing Harry Kane

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed he is interested in signing Harry Kane after seeing a £100 million bid rejected earlier in the transfer window. At a press conference, Pep said, "If Tottenham doesn’t want to negotiate, it’s finished. If they are open to negotiating, I think not just Man City but many clubs in the world want to try to sign him (Kane)." According to reports, Manchester City is willing to increase their bid to £150 million to sign Kane. This move will break the previous British transfer record set by City when they signed Jack Grealish for £100 million this summer.

