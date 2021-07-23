Harry Kane Set To Make £160 Million Move To Manchester City From Tottenham Hotspur: Report

Manchester City are on the verge of signing Harry Kane for a record-breaking £160 million deal with Tottenham Hotspur. The reported deal is set to hand Kane a blockbuster contract worth a whopping £400,000-a-week.

According to The Sun, Manchester City are now closing in on their man and will hope to sign the English captain as soon as they can.

A source had told the publication that Harry Kane was happy to hear about the deal as he did not want to leave the club on bad terms and with his superb performances at the Euros his value only went higher so Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has managed to get some more value added to Kane's transfer and that terms have been provisionally agreed, all that is left is "a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s."

This could essentially put an end to the months-long transfer speculation and all the parties would be satisfied with the deal, the report claims.

Is this the end to the Harry Kane transfer saga?

Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from Spurs since before the Euro 2020 started when he apparently spoke to Tottenham chief Daniel Levy and expressed his desire to leave. In a conversation with Gary Neville on The Overlap, he said "I want to play in the biggest games, the biggest moments. I’m there watching the Champions League, watching the English teams and they’re doing amazing and they’re the games I want to be involved in."

"For sure, there’s a moment in my career where I have to reflect and see where I’m at and have a good honest conversation with the chairman and I hope we can have that conversation. I’m sure he’ll want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel and what’s going to be best for me and in my career at this moment in time."

Earlier this month Fabio Paratici, the new managing director of football at Tottenham, had said that he aims to keep Harry Kane at the club in spite of the transfer request, and Nuno Espirito Santo, the club's new head coach also had echoed Paratici's words later saying that Kane is still their player and he will speak to him when he returns to the club.

(Image Credits: @HHMansoor/ @HKane - Twitter)