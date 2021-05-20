Harry Kane Takes Lonely Lap To Applaud Spurs Fans, Fuels Rumours Of His Last Home Game

Harry Kane appeared to hold back his tears as he took part in a lap of honour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening, following his team's 1-2 loss against Aston Villa. The match saw the return of fans at the Tottenham Stadium for the first time in the Premier League this season, and an emotional Kane applauded the supporters amid reports that he wants to leave this summer. Kane has been linked with moves to Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, but still has three years remaining on his contract at Spurs.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that Harry Kane informed Spurs bosses that he plans to leave the club in the summer. It is believed that Tottenham's failure to win trophies is one of the main reasons behind the star forward wanting a move away from the North London club. Tottenham also failed to qualify for the Champions League and Kane's reaction following Spurs' defeat against Villa will now only add fuel to the fire.

Following Wednesday's game, which was the first with fans this year and also the final home match for Tottenham this season, Kane took a lap around the pitch, appearing to grow emotional as he applauded the fans who remained. Several reports were quick to suggest that Kane's lap may well have been a simple thank you for Tottenham fans' support this season. while others claimed that it may have been a farewell in what could be a final home game for Kane in Tottenham colours.

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham? Harry Kane contract with Spurs

After his second league defeat as Spurs interim boss, Ryan Mason was quick to note that Kane's lap and waves were 'normal'. He spoke to reporters after the game and said, "It's normal. If anyone has been at the last home game of the season while Harry Kane has played at this football club, he has been pretty consistent in going around the pitch, clapping the fans and getting a good reaction."

Harry Kane desire to leave Tottenham is confirmed, however has not put in a formal request. The club have no intention to sell Kane, Man City are currently very interested. [Fabrizio Romano] pic.twitter.com/UICa0ugY9i — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) May 19, 2021

Kane, who has 165 Premier League goals to his name, is widely recognised as one of the finest strikers in world football and has been heavily linked with a move to Man City, as a potential replacement for Sergio Aguero. Although Spurs are still trying to keep a hold of Kane, reports suggest that Tottenham will not settle for anything less than £150 million to get the England captain off their books. Kane's deal with Spurs expires in the summer of 2024.

Image Credits - AP