Harry Kane Transfer: Gary Neville Believes There's An 'opening' For Spurs Striker To Move

Harry Kane has established himself as one of the most consistent strikers in the Premier League over the last few seasons. The England Number 9 has scored 136 goals in 198 appearances for Tottenham since moving to North London in 2009. Recent transfer rumours have linked Harry Kane with a move to Manchester United in the upcoming summer transfer window in a world-record deal.

Also Read | Premier League plans to finish the season in four days at Wembley: Report

Harry Kane transfer updates

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy open to Harry Kane sale in the summer

Daniel Levy is open to Harry Kane leaving Tottenham for Manchester United in a £200m deal due to financial worries, according to reports in this morning's papers 📰 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 12, 2020

Also Read | Paul Scholes compares Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United legend Eric Cantona

Harry Kane transfer

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes there's an opening at Old Trafford

In an interview with Sky Sports, former Manchester United captain Gary Neville talked up a possible Harry Kane transfer to Man United. Gary Neville was quoted as saying "Any club in the Premier League would want Harry Kane. There are some signings that are like gold. Barring the ridiculous you just know they would work. Harry Kane is unbreakable in terms of his mentality. He will always score goals, he will always work hard in training. He’s completely reliable. For Manchester United, it would be a perfect signing. They had Bruno Fernandes come in and he’s done really well, Harry Maguire at the back. If they can get someone like Kane up front, you’re looking at a fantastic spine."

Also Read | Who is Daniel Levy? Tottenham chairman's net worth, salary and all latest news

Neville further went on to add that “I did work with him for England and he’s a clever lad. He’s not somebody I think would get caught out if he didn’t mean to say something. The little door he left open in that Instagram piece with Jamie [Redknapp] had something in it. What I would also say is I don’t think Harry Kane will have been that impressed with what his club did a couple of weeks ago [furloughing staff].”

Also Read | Tottenham's Jose Mourinho accepts breaking social distancing rules amidst UK

Harry Kane transfer updates

Will Harry Kane remain at Tottenham next season?

"I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I’m not someone to just stay there for the sake of it."



Harry Kane's transfer options if he decides to leave #Spurs



✍️ @Squawka https://t.co/7gCetWg7ve — Chris Smith (@CJSmith91) March 30, 2020

Also Read | Harry Kane thanks departing gaffer Pochettino after Mourinho's appointment