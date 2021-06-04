Harry Kane Transfer Rumours Leave Tottenham Teammate Son Heung-min Furious

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min is reportedly fed up with Harry Kane transfer as the South Korean attacker looks to focus on his personal performances rather than crib over the speculation surrounding his strike partner. The 27-year-old Spurs captain is rumored to leave the North London outfit this summer with the Englishman linked with a £150m move to fellow Premier League rivals in an attempt to win silverware

Harry Kane still wants to LEAVE Tottenham even if Mauricio Pochettino returns as manager. (Source: Times) pic.twitter.com/j763QwHJEN — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 1, 2021

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham?

Harry Kane has been one of the best players in the Premier League for quite some time with the Tottenham Hotspur skipper topping the goal-scoring charts and also winning the playmaker award for providing the most assists during the 2020-21 season. The English attacker has been vocal about constantly playing at the biggest stage possible aiming to lock horns against the best in business. He has often revealed his desire to compete for silverware which has not been possible with the London outfit over the last few seasons.

Spurs' Premier League rivals Manchester Utd and their neighbors Manchester City are the two top clubs that have shown interest in acquiring the English strikers' signature. Fellow London Rivals Chelsea are also on the lookout for a striker in the transfer market due to the rising uncertainty on the future of Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud and could aim at signing up the 27-year-old attacker. However, Manchester City is expected to lead the race with the Cityzens looking to replace the clubs' highest ever goalscorer Sergio Aguero with Harry Kane.

If Kane decides to leave Spurs, he could bid goodbye to his brilliant partnership with Son Heung-min. The duo has been excellent together for the London outfit this season combining for 14 goals across all competition in the 20-21 campaign. With Harry Kane transfer rumors grabbing headlines everywhere, Son Heung-min has had enough of the speculation on Harry Kane.

Asked about his fellow teammates' future while featuring for South Korea on World Cup national duty, Son snapped and question the reporters back asking has Kane moved already? The 28-year-old attacker shared how everything is not decided and that he is focused on doing his best at Tottenham rather than worrying about Kane's transfer. Son Heung-min added that he wants to focus on the national team and Tottenham while suggesting that Kane is doing the same and is busy preparing for the Euros.

Kane future uncertain amid Antonio Conte Spurs rumors

According to various reports Tottenham Hotspur are looking to hire former Chelsea and OInter Milan head coach Antonio Conte and are hoping to have the Italian take charge of the club ahead of the upcoming season. The London outfit was also rumored to bring former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino back to the club in an attempt to keep hold of Kane but have failed to do The 27-year-old striker is set to provide a clear update on his future after the Euros and also after the club sorts out its managerial situation