Harry Kane Transfer Update: Man City Bid £100 MILLION, Tottenham To Fight To Keep Kane

The transfer market ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign has exploded ever since Harry Kane reportedly demanded a transfer exit from Tottenham. While several top European clubs have been interested in signing the England striker, it seems Manchester City are the favourites to land the Tottenham star. Here is the latest Harry Kane transfer update and the options that Man City have made available to possibly land the Tottenham striker.

Harry Kane transfer update: Man City bid for Harry Kane but Tottenham reportedly reluctant to offload striker

As per reports, Manchester City have made an opening bid of £100 million for Harry Kane. In the case that Tottenham are interested in a players-plus-money deal for the English striker, Man City are also open to such negotiations. It is understood that future negotiations could include the likes of Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus among others.

If Pep Guardiola's side were indeed to sign Harry Kane this summer, they would need to shatter their transfer record. Man City's transfer record is less than £65 million but it is believed that they are willing to break it in pursuit of Kane, who has been identified by Pep as a primary target to strengthen his squad ahead of next season. However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is determined to keep Kane, who has three years remaining on his current contract.

As per the latest Man City transfer news, Harry Kane has seemingly hinted that his preferred destination would be the Etihad Stadium this summer. Kane named Kevin De Bruyne as the Premier League player he would most like to link up with while he was giving an interview last month. "Some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker’s dream," said Kane.

Man City transfer news: Harry Kane value could prove to be a deterrent in striker signing for the Premier League champions

As per the latest Harry Kane transfer update, Manchester City have already met with the striker's representatives and there is believed to be a willingness to try and get a deal over the line. However, if there is anything that may prevent the Cityzens from signing the English international is the Harry Kane value set by Tottenham. The London club reportedly value Kane at around £150 million and are believed to not entertain any offers below this value. It remains to be seen whether the next Man City bid for Harry Kane will match Tottenham's expectations or not.

Image Credits: Harry Kane, Pep Guardiola/Instagram