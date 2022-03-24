Harry Kane Unsure If Qatar Should Host FIFA World Cup; Cites Human Rights Violations

England football captain Harry Kane has revealed that he is keen on speaking with other national team captains to highlight the human rights violations ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. England manager Gareth Southgate had previously held a 30-minute meeting with his team on Tuesday to discuss the various controversies that surround the tournament.

The contentious topics include Qatar's poor human rights record, stance towards the LGBTQ+ community and the treatment of migrant workers, amongst several others.

Kane urges national captains to highlight Qatar's human rights issues

While speaking to reporters, Harry Kane said, "As players, we didn't choose where this World Cup was going to be. But what it has done is it has shone a light on important issues which might not have come to light if the World Cup wasn't there. We have to try to help as much as possible to understand the issues and the situations. We're no experts in that field at the moment in terms of what we know but as always we try to help in any way we can, we try to use our platform to help in any way we can." While the 28-year old acknowledged that there had been some progress in addressing the grave concerns, he said a lot more was needed to be done.

"What my hope is that having the World Cup there and having this light on the country will help try and progress some of the issues which have been going on for a long time. There's a couple of other national team captains in my team at Tottenham, maybe [I will be] talking to other national team captains to see whether we can be unified in what we try and do and approach it. That's something myself and some of the senior players in the team will look to try to achieve over the coming months. There's still a lot of progress to be made. But hopefully, all of us, as we have done in the past, can try to make change with the platforms that we have," added Kane.

The FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022. This is a huge step forward as the tournament has never been hosted in any Arab nation previously. This edition's World Cup will take place in the winter due to the intense heat of the summer months.