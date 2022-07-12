Harry Kane Vomits, Son Heung-min Collapses In Conte's 'brutal' Tottenham Training: Report

Tottenham failed to qualify for Europe this season after finishing outside the top 6 last season. Antonio Conte's men will be hoping for a better season this time around with some major signings being made during transfer season. Spurs are currently in South Korea for their pre-season tour and reports have emerged that players are already going through a very hard grind during the training session. Spurs trained at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul in front of 6,000 fans. The fans who were in attendance during the session got a chance to have a glimpse of the tough fitness sessions Conte has used throughout his managerial career.

Tottenham Hotspur training: Harry Kane and Son Heung-min 'collapse'

Antonio Conte is known to be a hard taskmaster and his gruelling training session was difficult to deal with for stars Harry Kane and Son Heung-min ahead of the game against Team K League on Wednesday. As per various pictures and video which has surfaced online Spurs' player's fitness was put to test during training and the session finished after they were made to run lengths of the pitch. Players were unable to cope with the training with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min among them feeling the heat, before collapsing and then getting back into the session.

Son Heung-min is feeling the effects of Conte's gruelling pre-season drills 😳pic.twitter.com/g5mvtjlPV1 — The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) July 11, 2022

Para pemain Tottenham sampai ambruk saat menjalani sesi latihan dari Conte di Korea Selatan.



Salah satu 'menu' dalam sesi latihan 2 jam itu, pemain diminta berlari 42 putaran lapangan dibawah suhu 30°. 🥵pic.twitter.com/ZUif6T8dho — Extra Time Indonesia (@idextratime) July 11, 2022

Son Heung-min welcomes Tottenham Hotspur teammates to Seoul

Ahead of the pre-season tour in Korea Son Heung-min welcomed his Tottenham teammates for their preseason tour to Asia. Son embracing first-team stars like Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris with a 'Welcome to Seoul' card. The touring squad includes new signings Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Richarlison, but Clement Lenglet was not included in the team as he does not have the necessary documentation needed to travel to Korea.

Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have stayed in north London, with Spurs hopeful of getting offers for the players during this transfer window. Spurs are the most supported Premier League team in Korea and are visiting the country to play two preseason matches. Besides facing the K-League All-Stars in their first preseason match Tottenham will also take on Seville in their other warm-up fixture.