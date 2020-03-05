Harry Kane Would Prefer A Man United Move Over Tottenham Rebuild: Report

Harry Kane may be currently sidelined with a long-term injury but the England captain still remains one of the most sought after strikers in the world. With Tottenham Hotspur bracing for a major rebuild under Jose Mourinho, reports in the UK suggest that Kane would rather prefer a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United than be a part of Spurs rebuild.

TRANSFER NEWS: Harry Kane will consider his Tottenham future in the summer, with the club facing a battle to convince the striker he does not need to move to take his career to next level.



Sources say Ed Woodward is a big admirer of the Spurs frontman [Telegraph]#MUFC #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/c8GFekxXMK — Mr. Bose (@DieforUTD) March 4, 2020

Man United transfer: A Harry Kane transfer on the cards?

After missing out on a move for Norwegian starlet Erling Haaland, Man United secured a temporary move for former Watford attacker Odion Ighalo. With Ighalo's future at the club beyond the loan spell still unknown, it is reported that Man United could target Harry Kane in the summer.

United were reportedly interested in Harry Kane in the past. However, a move never failed to take place as Harry Kane pledged his future at the North London club. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, Harry Kane would rather seek a move away from the club rather than be a part of another major rebuild at Spurs.

Man United transfer: Harry Kane transfer likely if Spurs fail to qualify for Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur currently lie 7th in the Premier League, five points off fourth-placed Chelsea. Should Spurs fail to qualify for the Champions League, it would be difficult for the Spurs hierarchy to convince Harry Kane to stay at the club. Reports in the UK suggest that Man United chairman Ed Woodward could look to capitalise on Spurs missing out on Champions League by making a big-money move for the star striker.

Harry Kane's Spurs contract details

In 2018, Harry Kane put pen to paper on a fresh six-year extension that saw him become one the highest earners at the club. He reportedly earns £200,000-a-week at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old is considered as one of the top players at Spurs. Under such circumstances, it'll prove very difficult for United or any other club to convince Tottenham to part ways with their prized possession.

Man United transfer: Jadon Sancho transfer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are also linked to Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho. Along with United, Liverpool and Chelsea continue to be linked with the former Manchester City player. Reports in the UK suggest that Man United are leading the race for Jadon Sancho. With a transfer that is expected to cost United north of £100 million, Sancho is reportedly one of the top summer targets for Manchester United.

⚠️ Manchester United are leading the race for Jadon Sancho!



🤝 Personal terms being agreed for £200,000+ a week are expected to be straight-forward if the club can agree a fee [telegraph]#MUFC pic.twitter.com/bpbzxUEy0M — Reppin’ Utd👹 (@ReppinUnited) March 2, 2020

Manchester United, who are fifth in the Premier League, will face former player Wayne Rooney's side Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night (Friday IST).

