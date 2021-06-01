Harry Kane Wouldn't Stay At Tottenham Even If Mauricio Pochettino Returned

Harry Kane intends to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer and a prospective return of former manager Mauricio Pochettino will not convince him to reverse his decision. Kane has developed into one of the finest strikers in the world and with Spurs not making the Champions League, the England captain has set his eyes on leaving the club. The 27-year-old has suitors in the Premier League, but any prospective transfer has been made difficult considering that Kane has three years left on his deal.

Tottenham transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino Spurs return won't change Harry Kane's exit plans

Mauricio Pochettino is understood to be interested in a return to Spurs having encountered political infighting since joining Paris Saint-Germain on an 18-month deal in January. The Argentine enjoyed a fruitful spell at the club and led them to their maiden Champions League final in 2019, but failed to win any silverware at the club.

While Pochettino brought the best out of Kane, the England captain is determined to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer even if PSG news reports suggest that the Argentine could return to North London. Kane and Pochettino enjoyed an excellent relationship with the former Tottenham boss claiming that the striker was the best in the world. The 27-year-old has his sights set on the domestic goalscoring records, currently held by Alan Shearer. Kane confessed in a recent interview on the Overlap that those records were on his mind as he prepared for showdown talks with Tottenham chief Daniel Levy.

Harry Kane still wants to LEAVE Tottenham even if Mauricio Pochettino returns as manager. (Source: Times) pic.twitter.com/j763QwHJEN — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 1, 2021

Harry Kane Manchester City transfer

Pep Guardiola is in the market for a striker and Harry Kane is on the Spaniard's radar after their Champions League final loss against Chelsea. The situation has been made complicated with Kane having three years left on his contract, with Daniel Levy demanding a fee in the region of £150million for his star striker. Kane intends to remain in England and the likes of Man City, Man United and Chelsea are all interested in signing the Three Lions skipper. The 37-year-old hopes to offset some of that fee by using Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus as bait in a bid to seal a deal for Kane ahead of their rivals. Guardiola and Man City are looking at a rebuild, with many stars set to leave in the summer. The Etihad Stadium is the Tottenham striker's preferred destination and Kane aims to win more trophies after a stellar season.

(Image Courtesy: Harry Kane Instagram)