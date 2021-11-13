Harry Maguire Defends Controversial Goal Celebration After Being Called A 'disgrace'

England football sensation Harry Maguire has defended controversial goal celebration after it was labelled 'disgrace' by the Irish football manager Roy Keane. The incident happened after England's emphatic 5-0 win over Albania during their World Cup qualifier at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

England vs Albania: Roy Keane slams Harry Maguire's celebration

“I think he puts his hands to his ears like he’s shut the critics up but I think that’s embarrassing. He’s been a disgrace the last few months for Manchester United. If he thinks he scores he’s going to shut his critics up…embarrassing", said Harry Maguire as quoted by ITV.

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire justified his actions by saying that he had not directed his celebration at anyone.

“No, it wasn’t directed at anyone. It was a knee slide, obviously I put my hands on my ears, but of course it’s not", said the centre-back while speaking to ITV Sport.

Coming back to the contest, Harry Maguire had scored the first goal of the contest in the ninth minute and Jordan Henderson netted one in the 28th minute. However, it was Harry Kane's match-winning hat-trick (18',33' & 45+1*) that stood out the most.

At the same time, footballer-turned-football pundit Ian Wright also said that Harry Maguire's action was uncalled for and he should not have done it in the first place.

“You don’t need to do it. It’s something I probably would have done but you look at it now and think you don’t need that because you’ve got a lot of football to play. Don’t give them the opportunity to say you’ve got to him, just play your game, Harry", said Ian Wright while speaking to ITV.

English striker Jermain Defoe, who also represents Scottish Premiership club Rangers also added that Harry's behavior will create a bad impression in the minds of the people.

“You don’t need to do it, you’ve scored the goal, it’s a good goal. What it does is put a sour taste in people’s mouths. I don’t like that. It gives people the opportunity to wait for that bad performance again, to have a go at him", said Jermain Defoe as quoted by ITV.