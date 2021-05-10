Harry Maguire Injury Update: Manchester United Captain Could Be Out Of Europa League Final

Manchester United were dealt a telling blow during their clash against Aston Villa after captain Harry Maguire was forced off the field with an injury. The world's most expensive defender has been a staple in the Red Devils defence and a key enforcer of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans on the pitch and was hauled off after a collision with Anwar El Ghazi. With Manchester United fixtures coming thick and fast, the England international's absence could hurt the Red Devils, especially with the Europa League final insight. Here's the Harry Maguire injury update and a potential Harry Maguire return date.

Harry Maguire injury update: Man United captain could be out for a few weeks, doubtful to play Europa League final

Harry Maguire had never missed a minute of play for Manchester United in the Premier League until he was forced off with just 11 minutes left on the clock. The England international was in discomfort after colliding with Aston Villa winger El Ghazi and hobbled off to the side of the pitch where he received some treatment on his left ankle. The Manchester United captain jogged back onto the field of play and briefly attempted to resume the match, but went down again and signalled towards the medical team. The 28-year-old again received some treatment, before being replaced by Eric Bailly.

OGS on Maguire: "Might be a few weeks might be a few days." Says he hopes Maguire fit for final but not sure. Is ankle problem. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 9, 2021

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refrained from mentioning a Harry Maguire return date but hinted that the Red Devils skipper might miss a few weeks of the action. Soslkjaer effectively ruled the England international out of contention for the game against Leicester City, while his participation against Liverpool is also in doubt. The 28-year-old would hope that his injury is not serious, with the Europa League final and Euros coming up. The Europa League final date vs Villarreal has been set for later this month, and Solskjaer hopes to have Maguire in the mix by then.

Harry Maguire was subbed off for the first time in his PL career for Man Utd. He had played every minute of all 71 previous games in the competition since his debut for the club in August 2019 [@SkyFootball] pic.twitter.com/L03pg0hBIX — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 9, 2021

Harry Maguire record

Harry Maguire was on the cusp of breaking a record before he was taken off with an ankle injury. The England international had matched Gary Pallister's record of 71 consecutive Premier League matches without missing a minute last week and was on course to break it on Sunday, before his collision with Anwar El Ghazi and his subsequent injury. And while Maguire was not able to break the number of consecutive games played, he did overtake Pallister in minutes spent on the pitch. Pallister was substituted off just before the hour mark against Aston Villa in 1995 during his 72nd consecutive Premier League, while Maguire lasted till the 79th minute before going off injured.

(Image Courtesy: Manchester United Instagram)