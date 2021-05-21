Harry Maguire Injury Update: Manchester United Captain Out Of Europa League Final

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the fear of supporters by suggesting that captain Harry Maguire is unlikely to be fit for the showpiece Europa League final next week. The England international has been a staple in the Red Devils' defence, a key enforcer of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans on the pitch, and was hauled off after a collision during their clash against Aston Villa earlier this month. Here's the Harry Maguire injury update and the Manchester United team news as they prepare for a pivotal final few days of the 2020/21 season.

Speaking ahead of the final Premier League game of the season, Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer effectively ruled captain Harry Maguire out of the Europa League final. Maguire sustained ankle ligament damage at Aston Villa on May 9 and has missed the last three games against Fulham, Liverpool and Leicester. The Red Devils have been winless since his injury and his absence could be a crucial blow to Solskjaer's aspirations of ending Manchester United's silverware drought. Maguire was sported with ankle support and crutches in the stands following the injury, but attended a screening of Sir Alex Ferguson's film at Old Trafford on Thursday without crutches, sparking hope he may be fit.

Solskjær: "He's [Maguire] walking but it's a long way from walking to running so, to be honest, I don't think we'll see him in Gdansk, no." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) May 21, 2021

Solskjaer however poured cold water on those hopes, suggesting that the Man United captain is a long way from running and is unlikely to be fit for their Europa League final in Gdansk. The Man United boss however revealed that the world's most expensive defender until Tuesday night, the last training session to show his fitness, upon which a call on his involvement will be taken. If passed unfit, Maguire will still travel to Poland and play an important part in Man United's preparations as they try to win their first trophy since 2017. As per the Wolves vs Man United team news, Daniel James is back in contention, while Phil Jones and Anthony Martial continue to remain out of contention.

Villarreal vs Man United prediction

Villarreal have been in fine form recently and find themselves in a position where they could play in either of the three European competitions next season. The Yellow Submarine have been sublime in the Europa League and will prove to be a stern test for Manchester United, as they look to seal a possible return to the Champions League. Harry Maguire's absence will be a shot in the arm for Unai Emery's side, with the Spanish coach having a pedigree of success in the Europa League. Soslkjaer will hope that his Red Devils can rally in the absence of their skipper and clinch silverware, and allay all doubts surrounding his ability to take this Man United side to the next level.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for Manchester United to be active in the summer transfer window if the Red Devils have to do any better than their runner up finish this season. Man United are linked with a move for disgruntled Tottenham striker Harry Kane, while the likes of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo are also touted as targets. Villarreal's Pau Torres, Real Madrid's Raphael Varane and Sevilla's Jules Kounde are also on their radar, along with West Ham star Declan Rice.

(Image Courtesy: Maguire Twitter)