Harry Maguire Makes Man United Players Stand Incorrectly, David De Gea Corrects Him; WATCH

Even before the Man United vs Brighton game began, Red Devils captain Harry Maguire and goalkeeper David de Gea were involved in a bizarre interaction after the Englishman appeared to make his teammates stand in the wrong line in the tunnel. As seen in the video below, Maguire tells his teammates to stand on the other side after the Spaniard reminds him of the right place to stand.

While it appeared that Maguire made a blunder about the positioning of his teammates in the tunnel, Manchester United had released a statement before the 2022/23 Premier League season began to explain the change in the dugouts of the home and away teams post Erik ten Hag's arrival at the club.

Manchester United's statement explaining change in dugouts

Following Erik ten Hag's arrival at the club, Manchester United had released a statement that read,

"In a new layout agreed with Erik, the home and away dugouts have been permanently switched so that the United manager, staff and substitutes will now be sat in the seats to the west of the halfway line – the dugout previously occupied by the away team.

Erik approved the move after visiting Old Trafford for the first time in May and noting how the old away dugout was closer to the tunnel, and to the half of the pitch where substitutes warm up.

Switching sides will also position the home staff and players closer to the Stretford End – the traditional heart of the home support – and align the dugouts with the halves of the pitch in which the home and away teams warm up before the game."

Manchester United begins new campaign with a defeat

Following the arrival of Erik ten Hag at the club, several Manchester United fans were optimistic about the team's performances heading into the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. However, questions were immediately raised following the opening game defeat to Brighton. Pascal Grob's brace on Sunday helped the Seagulls register a 2-1 win over the Red Devils, who got a consolation goal as a result of an own goal from Alexis Mac Allister.