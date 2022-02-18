Harry Maguire Responds To Cristiano Ronaldo Rift Rumours; 'Needed To Make This One Clear'

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has opened up on the power struggles at the club after a report claimed that he had a rift with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report had claimed that the English defender is reluctant to give up his captaincy to the Portuguese captain, thereby creating a rift between the two. Following these reports, Maguire has responded, stating that they are not true and that the club's sole focus was on Sunday for their next game against Leeds United.

Maguire vs Ronaldo: England defender responds to reports

Taking to his official Twitter account on February 18, Harry Maguire put up a post where he rubbished these reports, wanting to make one thing clear that Manchester United was united and that there was no rift between himself and Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, interim manager Ralf Rangnick also rubbished these reports, calling them 'absolute nonsense.'

I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone 💪🏻 @ManUtd https://t.co/YxLhQn8pqf — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) February 18, 2022

While speaking to the media during his pre-match press conference, the German coach said, "This is absolute nonsense. I've never spoken to any player about a possible change of captaincy. Harry's fully aware of that and so is Cristiano and all the other players. This has never been an issue for me. It is me who decides the captain and there is no reason for me to speak about that with any other person. Harry is our captain and will remain the case until the end of the season. There is nothing else to add on to that."

When Rangnick was asked if he was frustrated by the Maguire vs Ronaldo rift rumours, he responded, "I'm not frustrated at all as I know it's not the truth. It's never been an issue for me. All the other things I don't pay attention to. I have heard about what was written but all I can tell you is that, yes, there were players unhappy until the close of the window as the squad was big but this has improved for sure. The atmosphere is better in the locker room than it was a few weeks ago. For us, it's about performing well and showing togetherness on the pitch. These are the things we can influence."

With Manchester United struggling in the Premier League, it remains to be seen if Maguire will remain the captain of the side. The Red Devils are currently in fourth place with 43 points, 20 points behind leaders Manchester City and just two points clear of fifth-placed West Ham.

Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides. https://t.co/gVwQuYMwx4 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 16, 2022

Image: AP