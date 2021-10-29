Harry Maguire Says Players Let Down Solskjaer; Highlights Reason Behind Loss To Liverpool

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has backed his coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the humiliating defeat against Liverpool last Sunday. Maguire said the loss at Old Trafford was "embarrassing" and that players let down Solskjaer. The United centre-back urged players to take responsibility for the defeat and not point fingers at anyone else. Maguire said their performance against Liverpool was "disappointing" and that they owe a performance to Solskjaer.

"I hope every player in the dressing room is looking at themselves, taking full responsibility on their shoulders and not pointing the finger and blaming anyone else. You look at yourself first and foremost when you have a result like this and a period like this. We let the manager down against Liverpool. We let the fans down, the club down, us as players. So we have to take huge responsibility for that. Do we owe him a performance? Of course we do," Maguire was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Maguire further highlighted how the United's defence let the team down by conceding too many goals in the last few games. Maguire said he takes full responsibility for his own performance and asked his teammates to do the same for their own performances. The 28-year-old said that he has not performed to his full potential despite being the mainstay in the defence for over two years. Maguire said he is looking to get back to form and do well for the United in their next game.

Man Utd vs Liverpool

United was down 2-0 by the 13th minute courtesy of goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota. Around the 38th minute, Mohamed Salah was on hand to score and put the Reds 3-0 up and 12 minutes later he scored again. Just five minutes into the second half the Egyptian winger scored his 11th goal of the Premie League season and completed his hattrick to make it 5-0 on the night. Paul Pogba was shown a direct red card in the 60th minute to add to United's woes.

Image: AP