Harry Maguire Thanks Solskjaer For 'biggest Honour' As Manchester United Sack Norwegian

Premier League giants Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier as results did not seem to improve under his reign. The Red Devils suffered four defeats in their last seven games, including a 5-0 humiliating loss to arch-rivals Liverpool.

However, the 4-1 loss to Watford on November 20 was the final nail in the coffin as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked the day after. Soon after the news came out, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and goalkeeper David de Gea took to their social media accounts to thank the 48-year old manager.

Harry Maguire and David de Gea thank Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Harry Maguire took to his official Instagram account to thank Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for signing him for the 'best club in the world' and giving him the 'biggest honour in football'.

He ended his post by stating that he would be forever grateful to the Norwegian for everything the 48-year old has given him. Maguire signed for the club from Leicester City in 2019.

Similarly, David de Gea also thanked the Manchester United coach by taking to his official Instagram handle. The Spanish goalkeeper appreciated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for giving his all.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked: Manchester United's statement