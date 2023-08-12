'Harry Was Clear': Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Issues First Statement After Kane Exit

After an illustrious tenure spanning nearly two decades, English footballer Harry Kane bid a heartfelt farewell to his cherished home at Tottenham Hotspur. The iconic striker's departure was confirmed on Saturday as he embarked on a new chapter of his career, joining Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich. Kane's journey with Spurs, deeply rooted in North London, saw him develop into a footballing sensation, etching his name into the club's history with unparalleled accomplishments.

Harry Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich has been finalized for a fee of £100 million

Tottenham had a strong interest in retaining Kane through a new contract

Spurs chairperson Daniel Levy issues first statement after the striker's exit

Spurs chairman issues first statement after Harry Kane exit

In a significant move that reverberated through the footballing world, Harry Kane put pen to paper on a momentous contract with Bayern Munich, binding himself to the German club until June 2027. This three-year commitment was cemented with a staggering £100 million deal (Rs. 1000 crore approx).

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has asserted that they made earnest efforts to secure a new contract for Harry Kane, but the striker was determined to pursue a "fresh challenge." Levy emphasized that the club left no stone unturned in their attempts to extend Kane's contract, yet the player's insistence led them to "reluctantly agree" to his transfer.

“We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long-term. Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer," Levy said in a statement on Tottenham's official website.

"We have seen a product of our Academy system become one of the best players to ever pull on a Spurs shirt and become one of world football’s elite strikers. It has been a truly remarkable journey," he stated.

"Harry’s achievements and records say everything about the player, and throughout his 19 years at the Club, Harry has been a model professional, on and off the pitch, and an inspiration for young players who dream of following in his footsteps," he added.

"I should like to thank Harry for everything he's done for us, all the memories, all the records - we wish him and his family all the best for the future. It goes without saying, he's always welcome back. He’s a much loved and valued member of the Spurs family, forever in our history," he added.

Kane bids farewell to Tottenham as their highest-ever goal scorer, amassing an impressive tally of 280 goals in 435 appearances during his nearly twenty-year association with the club. To maintain their pursuit of a top-four finish, Tottenham must address the void left by Kane's departure.

