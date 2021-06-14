Harsha Bhogle Calls England's Euro 2020 Opener Vs Croatia A "YAWN" As Hosts Bag Narrow Win

England beat Croatia 1-0 in the opening game of their Euro 2020 campaign at Wembley on Sunday with Raheem Sterling scoring the only goal of the contest. The Three Lions had previously never won an opening match at the European Championship and, despite the narrow scoreline, were never in danger of losing this one. However, Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle was left rather unimpressed during the course of the game and took to Twitter to comment on the one-sided affair.

Euro 2020 results: Raheem Sterling goal hands 1-0 win for England vs Croatia

For all the justifiable questions about some of the selections and even aspects of the side’s performance in this first game at Wembley, Gareth Southgate's England secured a valuable 1-0 win over Croatia largely thanks to one of the most debated calls. Kalvin Phillips removed all uncertainty and hesitation with one supreme run that set up Raheem Sterling for a goal in the 57th minute and the Three Lions held onto their lead until the final whistle. The win gives Southgate's side a massive boost in their pursuit of qualifying into the last 16 of the competition.

England lead Euro 2020 standings for Group D

The three points on Sunday lifted England to the top of the table in Group D, with Scotland and the Czech Republic playing their first game of the tournament on Monday. England will face fierce rivals Scotland in their second group stage game on Friday, June 18th, before their third and final group game against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Harsha Bhogle slams England vs Croatia match, deems game 'dull'

England were the dominant side in the goalless first half but Croatia picked up the pace starting the second half with Luka Modric making an attempt which was saved by Jordan Pickford. Boos were heard as England players took a knee before kickoff, despite pleas from the Football Association and England coach Gareth Southgate to respect players, even as they were drowned out by applause from other supporters. However, Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle found that the game was lacking entertainment and deemed it a rather dull contest.

The 59-year-old took to Twitter to reveal that he was watching England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia but stated that it was a rather monotonous game. He wrote, "Watching #EnglandvsCroatia at #EURO2020. What a yawwwwn!" However, fans on social media were quick to respond to Bhogle, as many agreed with the cricket commentator.

