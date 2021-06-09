Harsha Bhogle To Indian Football Team Captain Sunil Chhetri: You Are A Gem

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri made history on Monday night after surpassing the legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi to become the second-highest goal-scorer in the international circuit as an active player. Chhetri achieved this remarkable record while playing against the Bangladesh team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Sunil Chhetri has received innumerable accolades by the Indian fans since then and recently, Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has joined the bandwagon to wish the Indian football team captain.

Harsha Bhogle's Twitter post on Sunil Chhetri's achievement

Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the remarkable achievement of Sunil Chhetri. The Indian cricket commentator addressed Chhetri as a gem through his Twitter post while writing that the Indian football team captain should keep at it. Apart from the Harsha Bhogle Twitter handle, Chhetri’s record as the second-highest goal-scorer was first announced by the official FIFA World Cup Twitter handle.

Keep at it @chetrisunil11. You are a gem. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 9, 2021

Sunil Chhetri international goals create a new record

Sunil Chhetri emerged as the only goal-scorer during the World Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh on Monday. The Indian captain scored 2 goals during the match which helped the Indian football team register its first win in the World Cup Qualifiers after 6 years. The Sunil Chhetri international goals tally increased to 74 goals after Monday’s match. On the other hand, Argentinian star Lionel Messi’s international goals tally sits at 72 goals where he scored his 72nd goal against Chile in a World Cup Qualifier match last Thursday.

🤩 He’s now got more than Messi! Sunil Chhetri’s double earns the Blue Tigers a 2-0 win in #WCQ and moves him on to 74 international goals – above Lionel Messi and one off entering world football’s all-time top 10 🧗‍♂️@chetrisunil11 | @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/sCCd6BgS9H — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 7, 2021

As per Sunil Chhetri stats, the Indian captain is also just one goal away from entering the list of all-time top 10 in world football. After scoring 74 goals in international football, Sunil Chhetri is only behind Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo who has 103 goals in the international football circuit as an active player. The Indian football team currently sits in the 3rd position of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers points table with 6 points from 7 matches.

Sunil Chhetri stats from his football career

In the World Cup Qualifiers since the year 2015, Chhetri has played a total of 14 matches while scoring 7 goals for the Indian team. In the AFC Cup since the year 2015, Chhetri has scored a total of 17 goals where his best year came in the 2015-16 season, where he scored 5 goals from 9 matches. Chhetri is also an active player in the Indian Super League (ISL) where he represents Bengaluru City FC.

Image Source: Harsha Bhogle Instagram/PTI