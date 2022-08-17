Harayana’s Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sandeep Singh has shed light on his stance about the All India Football Federation (AIFF) getting suspended by FIFA. The world football governing body announced the suspension of the Indian football body on Monday, citing 'undue influence' of third parties in its management. Meanwhile, the Sports Minister of Haryana, who is also a former India men’s hockey captain, predicted that the main reason behind FIFA’s ban will be out soon.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Republic, Sandeep Singh revealed his thoughts about the ongoing FIFA-AIFF saga and said, “Details about FIFA’s ban will be out soon. Even the government has taken Supreme Court’s date and let's see what the decision is”.

On being asked if he thinks politicians should be away from sports bodies or not, the former India captain and current Sports Minister of Haryana said, “I would suggest including players alongside the politicians”.

“Players should come forward and should join the association in their field and sport. Players know the best about their requirements and needs,” he added.

Prior to the interview, the Haryana government honoured Indian athletes, who won medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Haryana government also awarded cash prize to the CWG medal winners.

Why did FIFA ban All India Football Federation?

Meanwhile, on Monday, FIFA announced the ban on AIFF in an official statement and said, “The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes”. It should be noted that a Committee of Administrators (CoA) is currently handling the daily matters of AIFF and acting as its executive committee for now.

The suspension by FIFA also resulted in India being stripped of their rights to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India, later this year in October. “The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned,” FIFA said in the statement.

The world football governing body also mentioned that the ban on AIFF will be lifted once the order to set up the CoA to act as AIFF's executive committee has been repealed. As per FIFA, the ban will be lifted after the AIFF administration regains full control of the national body's daily matters.

It is pertinent to mention that the CoA took over AIFF for the first time in its 85-year-history after the elections were not held for the past two seasons. As mentioned by former India hockey captain, Singh, the Indian football community is now waiting for the Supreme Court’s judgment on the matter.