Has Harry Kane Confirmed He Will Stay At Tottenham After He Makes Antonio Conte Admission?

Over the course of the 2021/22 summer transfer window, most of the talk in the Premier League surrounded Harry Kane as the Tottenham Hotspur captain had made his intentions clear of wanting to leave the club. Spurs reportedly rejected several offers from Manchester City as Daniel Levy was hell-bent on keeping hold of his prized asset and was not willing to entertain offers below £150 million.

With Tottenham recently having appointed new coach Antonio Conte, the predominant question that most would focus on is: 'Will Kane stay at the club?' The England captain's recent admission about the Italian coach may seem to suggest so.

Will Harry Kane stay at Tottenham?

While speaking to Standard Sport about Antonio Conte's arrival, Harry Kane said, "It shows great ambition, to be honest. His résumé speaks for itself. Everyone knows how highly thought of he is and what he has done as a manager in the game. You have to respect that. We have a manager and a club that believe in us, and this appointment definitely shows that."

The Tottenham captain added how the arrival of the Italian coach motivates him to work harder, stating that Conte has won trophies with some of the biggest clubs in the past. Kane said that the 52-year old brings with him 'a lot of passion' and 'a lot of determination' in the dressing room. The English striker also added that everyone is excited to work under him and learn from him, also stating his desire to put his 'body on the line for him.'

Head Coach: Antonio Conte.

First Team Coach: Ryan Mason. pic.twitter.com/wjwJ7ZVf1j — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 4, 2021

Having praised Conte, Kane also revealed that the club has not reached the levels they desired under previous bosses. "We haven't reached the standards we have wanted to over the last couple of years, and we hope that this manager can help us turn it around. But it’s about us, and how we take it in because he has done it, he has nothing to prove. He will give us everything he has to improve us, and now it is down to us as players to have no excuses. We have to make sure every minute of our lives we are trying to improve and win for this team. That is the only way we are going to move forward."

With Kane all praises for Conte, it suggests that he is perhaps keen on extending his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.