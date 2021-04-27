Hazard And I Always Wanted To Be At Real Madrid: Courtois Takes Subtle Dig At Chelsea

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois revealed how he and his Belgium national teammate Eden Hazard always talked about playing for Real Madrid during their time together at Chelsea. Both the players have spent a couple of seasons together in London where they were playing regularly at Stamford Bridge. With the duo all set to face their former club, as Real Madrid lock horns against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, we revisit the Belgium goalkeeper's comments on his time in London.

Thibaut Courtois opens up on discussing Madrid with Hazard in Chelsea

The former Chelsea goalkeeper left the London club under controversial circumstances and got his big-money move to Spain by joining Real Madrid in 2018. While playing for the reigning LaLiga champions, the Belgium shot-stopper had admitted how he and Eden Hazard often discussed the idea of playing for Los Bancos while still playing for Chelsea.

El Mundo had quoted Thibaut Courtois mentioning how he and Eden Hazard spoke about the possibility of playing for Real Madrid while sitting in the Chelsea dressing room. He added how it was nice to speculate about it and revealed that they used to refer to Real Madrid as "The White House."

After Thibaut Courtois' move to Santiago Bernabeu in 2018, he was soon joined by Eden Hazard as the Belgium international left Chelsea in 2019 after helping the London side lift the UEFA Europa League. Eden Hazard Chelsea career saw the winger leave the Blues after featuring for the 2012 UEFA Champions League winners for over seven years and helping the London outfit win numerous trophies before joining Thibaut Courtois in a £150 million move to the Spanish capital.

Since joining Real Madrid, the Belgium duo went through an initial phase of struggle since making the switch from the English outfit. However, the goalkeeper has come off good over the last few seasons with Thibaut Courtois winning the Spanish Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and LaLiga with Los Blancos in recent times.

Eden Hazard on the other hand has not been at his best since his move in 2019, with the Belgium international seeing his playing time reduce significantly due to poor form and injuries. Currently in his second season with Madrid and finally fit to play, the winger will be eager to win trophies as Real Madrid fight out on two fronts in the ongoing season.

The Spanish giants are currently slotted third on the LaLiga table and are in the running to defend their domestic league title with Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona being their prime competitors. On the Champions League front, Real Madrid are all set to lock horns with Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash on Tuesday. The first leg of this semi-final encounter is all set to be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on April 27.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea prediction

Both the teams will be heading into the match with great intent and eagerness to win. While Chelsea will be focused on getting a few crucial away goals, Real Madrid will be aiming to stop Chelsea from pocketing any advantage as Zidane looks to nullify Chelsea's attacking threat before playing them at the Stamford Bridge in the reverse leg. Given the plethora of firepower the Blues of London have upfront, we expect Thomas Tuchel's side to get the better of Real Madrid in the first leg on Tuesday.