'He Called Me...': Kylian Mbappe Defends Paul Pogba, Repudiates Alleged 'witchcraft' Claim

Kylian Mbappe has backed his France teammate Paul Pogba's side by playing down claims of witchcraft. The witchcraft claim came into the limelight following Paul Pogba's claim of being targeted by a gang involving his brother Mathias Pogba and his childhood friends. Mathias Pogba also revealed some shocking details about the star Juventus midfielder's 'witchcraft'.

Kylian Mbappe downplays witchcraft claims

Last month Paul Pogba's brother Mathias through an Instagram video promised to reveal "explosive" information. The video also saw Mbappe's name being dragged into the issue after allegations were made against Paul Pogba using a witch doctor to put a curse on the PSG striker. According to an ESPN report, Kylian Mbappe prior to PSG vs Juventus Champions League match broke his silence on the situation.

He said, "I don't think it will alter my relationship with him. As of today, I prefer to trust the word of a teammate. He called me, he gave me his version of the story and as of today, it is his word against his brother's word. So I will trust my teammate, in the best interest of the national team as well. We have a big competition coming up. He has some issues at the moment so it is not the moment to add to them for him and that's it. We will see what happens. I am pretty detached about it."

What is the Paul Pogba-Mathias Pogba Saga?

Paul Pogba had made a major claim about being the target of extortion and threats from an organised gang. According to a France-Info report, the Manchester United star told police that a group of childhood friends demanded 13 million euros from him and repeatedly intimidated him. He said that the group approached him with the demand at the Juventus training centre in Turin, which also had his brother Mathias Pogba.

According to an ESPN report, Mathais Pogba addressed the witch doctor claim in a Twitter post directed at Mbappe. He wrote "Kylian, do you understand now? I have nothing against you, what I am saying is for your own good, everything is true and known, the witch doctor is known!''

The report claimed that Paul Pogba denied the accusation about Kylian Mbappe and also reportedly paid €100,000 ($100,000) after being threatened by masked, armed men in a Paris apartment in March. Currently, Pogba is being sidelined by a knee injury and will miss Juventus vs PSG Champions League clash. The midfielder also faces a battle against time to be fit for France's defence of the World Cup trophy in Qatar starting in November.