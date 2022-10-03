'He Could Be The Greatest Ever': John Terry Reserves Ultimate Praise For PL Star

Since his arrival to the Premier League earlier this season, star Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has taken England's top flight by storm. And few can stop talking about his goalscoring prowess as a result. The 22-year-old scored yet another hat-trick against arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday, his third of this campaign so far, to help his Manchester City side win 6-3. Following his performance, the latest to comment on the star-studded striker is legendary Chelsea defender John Terry.

Terry believes Haaland could be the greatest ever

While speaking to beIN Sports about Erling Haaland's latest performance against Manchester United, John Terry said, "Shout so early - he could be the greatest ever in the Premier League. I've never seen a player so young have the desire to score the goals he scores. He's just relentless."

Despite only playing in his first Premier League campaign, Haaland has already scored 14 goals after eight games and is well on course of breaking Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's joint all-time record of most goals in a single Premier League campaign. Both Shearer and Cole scored 34 goals each in a single season.

Following Haaland's incredible performance against Manchester United, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was asked if he can be seen in the same league as seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. The Spaniard was quick to dismiss the comparisons as he said, "The difference is, maybe that Erling needs all his mates to do it. It is unbelievable. Messi had the ability himself to do it."

Haaland & Foden score hat-tricks in Man City's win

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks on Sunday as Erik ten Hag was humiliated in his first Manchester derby. Manchester City destroyed rivals Manchester United 6-3 at the Etihad and moved to within a point of Premier League leaders Arsenal. It was Haaland’s third hat trick of the season – and his third in successive home league games.

Following the loss, Ten Hag becomes the sixth United manager since Alex Ferguson’s retirement to lose in his first derby – but had a heavier defeat than either David Moyes or Ralf Rangnick, who both lost by margins of 4-1. The Dutchman came into the game having been named manager of the month in the Premier League but any celebrations were short-lived after a traumatic afternoon for United in the highest-ever scoring meeting between these teams.

