'He Has Enough Time': Benzema's Message For Mbappe After Knocking Out PSG From UCL

French footballer Karim Benzema sent a heartfelt message to his compatriot Kylian Mbappe after Paris Saint-Germain failed to win its Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Mbappe, who had helped his side secure a slim advantage over Real Madrid when they met in the first leg last month, scored again in yesterday night's game but couldn't assist his side to succeed. After the game, Benzema advised Mbappe not to dwell on the defeat, noting that he is still young and has plenty of time left to do it.

Mbappe had helped PSG secure a win against Madrid in the first leg by scoring a late goal. On Wednesday, however, the 23-year-old failed to prevent his side from slipping to another Round of 16 Champions League exit as Benzema struck a hat-trick within a space of 17 minutes in the second half to register a win for Madrid. PSG scored just one goal in the game, which came in the first half from Mbappe. Despite the goal from Mbappe, Madrid managed to make a strong comeback as the side returned with three goals to end PSG's Champions League run.

"Kylian was disappointed after the game, it’s normal that he wanted to shine as always. But he’s young, he has enough time to do it," Benzema was quoted as saying to RMC Sport.

Coming back to the match, this was only the fourth time in Champions League history that Madrid managed to reverse its first-leg deficit. PSG, on the other hand, saw yet another Round of 16 exits from the marquee European competition despite having some of the best players in its line-up, including the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Mbappe leaving PSG?

Mbappe, who was the top goalscorer in Ligue 1 in his first full season in 2018-19 and has held that position for the past two seasons, is allegedly close to leaving PSG for Real Madrid. Mbappe had less than a year left on his contract during the summer transfer window, and Madrid was willing to offer PSG up to €180 million for a player they could have received for free at the end of the year, but PSG turned down the offer. According to rumours, PSG is considering Marcus Rashford of Manchester United as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe next season.

Image: AP