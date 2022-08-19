'He Lost Against Us 6-0 In My 1st Year': Jurgen Klopp Slams Agbonlahor For Man Utd Remarks

Ahead of the mega Manchester United vs Liverpool clash in the Premier League, Reds coach Jurgen Klopp slammed former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor for his remarks on the Red Devils' recent performances. The German manager's comments came after Agbonlahor did not mince his words while brutally slamming Erik ten Hag's side following their humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford last week.

Jurgen Klopp slams Agbonlahor for his remarks on Manchester United

While speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Manchester United game, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said, "For United, you all played your part, and it was not a nice week for United after the Brentford game. We forget in these moments how good Brentford is."

As for Gabriel Agbonlahor's remarks, Klopp added, "It was that bad, I watched the first half and drove home, listened to talkSPORT and Gabby…[Agbonlahor] he lost against us 6-0 in my first year, I couldn’t remember him as a mentality monster on the pitch. What he said about United on that show, I was close to calling in. I was close to calling in and telling him, you forgot completely what it’s like to be a player. It was unbelievable! When ex-players go like this then you can imagine how everything else is going."

What did Gabriel Agbonlahor say about Manchester United?

Gabriel Agbonlahor showed no mercy to new Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag or any of the players by taking a brutal dig at the way they approached the game against Brentford last week. While speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said, "This is not Manchester United. If I was them now after this game I’d be thinking, 'You know what, Ten Hag, just pack up.' He’s had pre-season and they have started the season in shambles, they’re like strangers on the pitch."

His criticism was far from done as he added, "They’re just not good enough. Amateur from Manchester United. They’re not United they’re divided, and none of them are working for each other. Look at them, they’re like strangers on the pitch. It’s a shambles kit, shambles club at the moment."