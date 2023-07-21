'He Needs To Retire': Cristiano Ronaldo's Performance Against Benfica Gets Lambasted

Cristiano Ronaldo has had an impressive half of the 2022-23 season when the player joined Al Nassr for free in January. The 5-time Ballon d’Or winner scored 14 goals in 16 games after his arrival to the Middle East club. However, after scoring the winning goal against Iceland in the UEFA Euro Qualifier during international duty, CR7’s return for the pre-season tour with Al-Nassr has not been up to the mark according to the fans.

3 things you need to know

Al-Nassr lost 5-0 to Celta Vigo on Monday

Al-Nassr lost 4-1 to Benfica on Friday

Cristiano Ronaldo recently made a statement that Saudi Pro League is better than MLS

Also Read: 'He Did That For Messi': Di Maria Nonchalantly Fools Ronaldo With Dazzling Skill- WATCH

Al-Nassr's back-to-back defeats attracted criticism for Cristiano Ronaldo

Following Al-Nassr's humiliation at the hands of SL Benfica, football enthusiasts on Twitter chastised Cristiano Ronaldo. On Thursday, July 20, the two teams met in a pre-season friendly at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal. Ronaldo was unable to inspire his side to victory, as the current Primeira Liga champions won 4-1.

Angel Di Maria, a former Real Madrid teammate of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, put Benfica up before the Portuguese player Goncalo Ramos scored again to make it 3-0. Khalid Al-Ghannam scored four minutes before halftime to give Al-Nassr a fighting chance. Andreas Schjelderup's 68th-minute goal, though, put an end to the Saudi Arabian giants' chance to pull up a comeback.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr and played for 84 minutes. However, he put in a poor performance and was kept quiet by a tough Benfica defence that limited Al-Nassr to just three shots on goal altogether.

Also Read: Saudi Pro League Vs MLS: Who Has The Best Playing XI After Messi And Ronaldo's Transfer?

This prompted other Twitter users to criticise Ronaldo. Few of them stated:

I feel bad for him

Why doesnt he just retire and cement his legacy..man.

Why suffer like this with a finished saudi side — Joseph Connor Maneetapho (@ImstilldonTaei) July 21, 2023

Bud thinks he is messi 🤣 — NotFurr (@furrincrypto) July 21, 2023

finished player for real. — JSNIPER (@jigthosam) July 21, 2023

Twitter fans have trolled Cristiano Ronaldo's recent performance so far in the pre-season, as the portuguese striker has been seen struggling with the ball more often recently as the player returned from holiday and is looking to get in shape. The Portuguese captain was the highest goal scored for Manchester United in the 2021-22 campaign, but his contract was terminated after he gave an interview to Peers Morgan highlighting the politics in the club. But now, the star will face PSG on July 25 as part of Al-Nassr’s pre-season campaign.