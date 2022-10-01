'He Reminds Me A Little Of Me': Cesc Fabregas Gives The Ultimate Praise For Arsenal Star

Legendary Premier League midfielder Cesc Fabregas has heaped praise on Martin Odegaard for the way he has led the Arsenal side so far this campaign. After eight games in England's top-flight this season, the Gunners lead the table with 21 points, four points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Cesc Fabregas hails Martin Odegaard

While speaking to BT Sport, Cesc Fabregas said, "I really like his style, I like his intelligence, the way he moves and always finds pockets of space where you can make the difference in football these days. He is very tricky and he has a good eye for the final ball. He also has a lot of responsibility, he was 15 when he made his debut for Norway, he is the captain of Norway, now a very young captain for Arsenal and he is responding very well."

Speaking of how the Norwegian reminds him of himself, the Spaniard added, "I am very happy for him, he reminds me a little of me when he took the armband at 21. It is not easy, it is a very big club and everyone wants results and we expect a big performance from him.

Arsenal beat Tottenham 3-1 to retain PL lead

Arsenal took the lead at the Emirates Stadium in the 20th minute via a spectacular strike from Thomas Partey before Harry Kane equalised for Tottenham Hotspur from the penalty spot soon after. Antonio Conte's side were awarded a penalty after defender Gabriel lunged in and tripped Richarlison in the box. From that point on, Arsenal dominated the match and went on to win it by a comfortable scoreline of 3-1.

Granit Xhaka quickly capitalised on the man-advantage by adding the third goal five minutes later as Arsenal built a four-point gap over Spurs and Manchester City atop the table. While the Cityzens can reduce the Gunners' lead to just one point if they win their game in hand, Mikel Arteta's side have shown more than enough in their first eight Premier League games that they could be serious title contenders.

(Inputs from AP)