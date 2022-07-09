'He Told Me He Was Sad': Mata's Reply To Bruno Taking His Man United Jersey Is Going Viral

Quick links:
Juan Mata gave a hilarious response after Manchester United star goalkeeper David de Gea told him that Bruno Fernandes is set to take his number eight jersey. The Spanish midfielder joked that Fernandes was both happy and sad on realizing Mata's exit from the club. Mata said that Fernandes was unhappy because the two were not going to play together, but was happy because he was set to get the Spaniard's jersey number.
He told me he was sad the day he knew we weren't going to keep playing together... but I think he was quite happy 😂🤥🤷♂️ @B_Fernandes8 #Number8 https://t.co/2Vs1S2fvXf— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) July 9, 2022
Earlier, David de Gea had asked Juan Mata if he had anything to say about Bruno Fernandes taking his number eight jersey at the club. The Spanish goalkeeper asked Mata the question after Manchester United unveiled Fernandes with the new number eight jersey.
Anything to say @juanmata8 👀 https://t.co/QUk9YevYOI— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 7, 2022
It was meant to be... 🖊🔥— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 7, 2022
Introducing our new number 8️⃣: @B_Fernandes8! 🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/ogkg96WgL8
Manchester United are set to play six games in pre-season over the next 20 days across four countries. The 2022 tour will begin with a trip to Thailand, where they will take on arch-rivals Liverpool on Tuesday, July 12. They will then travel to Australia to face Melbourne Victory on Friday, July 19, with a game against Crystal Palace a few days after. The last game in Australia will take place against Aston Villa on July 23.
Following their tour in Thailand and Australia, they will return to Europe for their two remaining matches before the 2022/23 Premier League season that begins on August 7. The Red Devils will face Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano on their return, with the dates yet to be confirmed for the same.
It is pertinent to note that Cristiano Ronaldo's name is absent from Manchester United's squad that will take part in pre-season due to 'family issues.' While releasing the list of players, the Red Devils released a statement that read, "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in the party departing for Thailand as he has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue."
David De Gea
Tom Heaton
Nathan Bishop
Matej Kovar
Eric Bailly
Diogo Dalot
Ethan Laird
Victor Lindelof
Harry Maguire
Tyrell Malacia
Luke Shaw
Alex Telles
Axel Tuanzebe
Raphael Varane
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Amad
Bruno Fernandes
Fred
James Garner
Hannibal
Zidane Iqbal
Scott McTominay
Facundo Pellistri
Charlie Savage
Donny van de Beek
Tahith Chong
Anthony Elanga
Alejandro Garnacho
Anthony Martial
Marcus Rashford
Jadon Sancho