'He Told Me He Was Sad': Mata's Reply To Bruno Taking His Man United Jersey Is Going Viral

Juan Mata gave a hilarious response after Manchester United star goalkeeper David de Gea told him that Bruno Fernandes is set to take his number eight jersey. The Spanish midfielder joked that Fernandes was both happy and sad on realizing Mata's exit from the club. Mata said that Fernandes was unhappy because the two were not going to play together, but was happy because he was set to get the Spaniard's jersey number.

He told me he was sad the day he knew we weren't going to keep playing together... but I think he was quite happy 😂🤥🤷‍♂️ @B_Fernandes8 #Number8 https://t.co/2Vs1S2fvXf — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) July 9, 2022

David de Gea asks Mata for his reply

Earlier, David de Gea had asked Juan Mata if he had anything to say about Bruno Fernandes taking his number eight jersey at the club. The Spanish goalkeeper asked Mata the question after Manchester United unveiled Fernandes with the new number eight jersey.

Manchester United set for pre-season in Thailand & Australia

Manchester United are set to play six games in pre-season over the next 20 days across four countries. The 2022 tour will begin with a trip to Thailand, where they will take on arch-rivals Liverpool on Tuesday, July 12. They will then travel to Australia to face Melbourne Victory on Friday, July 19, with a game against Crystal Palace a few days after. The last game in Australia will take place against Aston Villa on July 23.

Following their tour in Thailand and Australia, they will return to Europe for their two remaining matches before the 2022/23 Premier League season that begins on August 7. The Red Devils will face Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano on their return, with the dates yet to be confirmed for the same.

Manchester United reveals squad taking part in pre-season

It is pertinent to note that Cristiano Ronaldo's name is absent from Manchester United's squad that will take part in pre-season due to 'family issues.' While releasing the list of players, the Red Devils released a statement that read, "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in the party departing for Thailand as he has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue."

Goalkeepers

David De Gea

Tom Heaton

Nathan Bishop

Matej Kovar

Defenders

Eric Bailly

Diogo Dalot

Ethan Laird

Victor Lindelof

Harry Maguire

Tyrell Malacia

Luke Shaw

Alex Telles

Axel Tuanzebe

Raphael Varane

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders

Amad

Bruno Fernandes

Fred

James Garner

Hannibal

Zidane Iqbal

Scott McTominay

Facundo Pellistri

Charlie Savage

Donny van de Beek

Forwards

Tahith Chong

Anthony Elanga

Alejandro Garnacho

Anthony Martial

Marcus Rashford

Jadon Sancho