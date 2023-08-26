'He Wanted To Play But...': Carlo Ancelotti Provides Update On Vinicius Jr.'s Injury

After three games in the 2023-24 La Liga season, Real Madrid finds itself atop the standings. Los Blancos have been undefeated through their first three games. On August 26, 2023, Madrid won a close 1-0 match over Celta Vigo. Carlo Ancelotti breathed a sigh of relief after 81 minutes when English superstar Jude Bellingham scored to take the lead.

Vinicius Jr sustained an injury during Real Madrid's match against Celta Vigo

After barely 18 minutes of play in Madrid's third La Liga game of the season, the team took out their famous winger. Vinicius's hamstring injury became obvious in the initial 15 minutes of the game as he pulled up during a run across the left side of the field. He tried to push through, but after five more minutes, he requested for a replacement.

From afar, this situation makes Real Madrid's ongoing lack of offensive options even more alarming. There has been a significant decrease in the team's offensive potential due to the knee injury of newcomer Arda Guler and the departure of Karim Benzema to the Saudi Pro League.

Carlo Ancelotti provides an update on Vinicius Jr

Following their 1-0 victory against Celta Vigo on Friday, coach Carlo Ancelotti said that Real Madrid's forward Vinicius Jr. would be out of the forthcoming La Liga game against Getafe due to a leg muscle problem. The 23-year-old's absence might last throughout Brazil's initial World Cup qualifying campaign.

On September 2, Madrid will play Getafe, while on September 8 and September 12, respectively, Brazil will play Bolivia in a qualifying match. Due to the lingering leg muscle issue, Vinicius Jr.'s participation in these key games is still doubtful. Talking to the press, the Italian coach said:

Vinicius has had some muscle discomfort in his leg. It wasn’t a very serious thing. He tried to play but it was bothering him and we preferred to sub him,

Ancelotti, nevertheless, made it clear that the injury was not very serious, especially in comparison to the problems goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao had earlier in the season. The head coach expects Vinicius to return from injury after the international break and is hopeful for a quick recovery. This optimistic outlook means Vinicius will be ready to return to action after the international break.