Head Coach Joachim Low Refuses To Play 'blame' Game Post Germany's Euro 2020 Exit

Germany's head coach Joachim Low has made it clear that he will not blame anyone from the team after their ouster from the UEFA Euro 2020. A spirited England knocked out the Germans with a 2-0 win in their Round of 16 clash at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

With this defeat, Germany's head coach Joachim Low's 15-year tenure ended at Wembley as Die Mannschaft just weren't able to make the most of their attacking potential at Euro 2020. This was for the very first time since the 1966 World Cup final that an English side defeated Germany in the knockout match of a major tournament.

Euro 2020: Joachim Low expresses disappointment post-elimination

"It is a disappointment for all of us. We hoped for more, the faith in the team was absolutely there. We had two great chances, but, unfortunately, we didn't score any goals. We're sorry we're out of the tournament but we've worked hard for the past four weeks, and everyone has pulled along well", said Joachim Low as quoted by Goal.com.

"I can't blame anyone. I am sorry that the great enthusiasm at home is now gone. The disappointment weighs heavily. An hour or two has to pass before you can say a few words to the team. All players are utterly disappointed, so are we,' Low added.

Germany have won just one of their last six Euro final tournament matches as the Mannschaft failed to score for only the third time in 30 fixtures.

Euro 2020: England book Q/F berth, Germany knocked out

Coming back to the contest, The game was goalless at the end of the first half, but England's attack picked up pace after the introduction of Jack Grealish. After a quiet first half, England brought in the most anticipated change of the night, as they substituted Bukayo Saka for Jack Grealish, and then it was the instant impact as he played the ball to Luke Shaw who delivered one of the most pinpoint low crosses into the box which Raheem Sterling leaped onto to give England the lead.

Just minutes after that Germany had a clear chance to equalise after Sterling played a half-hearted ball that reached nowhere, resulting in Muller picking the ball and running through the England defence only to pull it wide. England doubled their lead in the 86th minute after Jack Grealish played a fantastic cross to Harry Kane, who scored his first goal of the tournament, which lead to an outroar of happiness in the stadium.

An upbeat English team will now face Ukraine in the quarterfinals at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday.

(With ANI Inputs)