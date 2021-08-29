Heartbroken Mesut Ozil Asks Arsenal To 'trust Process' After Humiliating 5-0 Loss To City

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil reacted to Arsenal’s heavy defeat to Manchester City in their third game of the 2021 Premier League season. Mesut Ozil, who spent eight years with Arsenal before moving to the Super Lig club Fenerbahce in January this year, tweeted his reaction and asked the team to “trust the process” with a heartbroken emoji. Arsenal dropped to the last in the points table with this 5-0 loss, as they haven’t been able to find a win in the three matches they have played in this season.

Mesut Ozil heartbroken after Arsenal's loss

Trust the process💔😟 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) August 28, 2021

Mesut Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013 from Real Madrid and stayed with the team till 2021, making 184 appearances and scoring 33 goals in the process. He helped Arsenal to end their nine-year trophy drought and assisted 19 times, which is the record for the second-most assists ever. Meanwhile, he joined Fenerbahce on a free transfer in 2021 and now plays for the Super Lig club. His transfer fee worth £42.5 million from Real Madrid to Arsenal in 2013, was the highest ever paid to a German player at that time.

After losing to Brentford 2-0 in their opening match and to 0-2 to Chelsea in the second match on August 22, Arsenal suffered another crushing defeat to Manchester City. City dominated the match and scored five goals in the process. IIkay Gunogan in the 7th minute, Ferran Torres in the 12th and 84th minute, Gabriel Jesus in the 43rd minute, and Rodri in the 53rd minute were among the goal scorers for Manchester City. This is for the first time since 1954, that Arsenal have lost the opening three matches of the Premier League season and that too without scoring a single goal.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City Highlights:

While speaking in the post-match show with BT Sport, Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta apologized to the Arsenal supporters after Gunners suffered their third straight loss. Reflecting on their loss, Arteta said, “Really painful. A lot of incidents happened in the game to get where we got. I think we started the game really well and in the first situation they had the ball in our box and we defend the cross, we defend the run into the box, and then we are 1-0 down, so we tried to go again. I think we tried to create some situations, and then the second one, there was a hit and the referee allows it to go, and then we are 2-0 down and after the red card (there was) obviously a mountain to climb”.

