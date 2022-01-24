'Heartbroken': Women Footballers React To India's Withdrawal From AFC Asian Cup

The India women's football team has withdrawn from the ongoing AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 tournament following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the team. The India vs Chinese Taipei match in the AFC Women's Asian Cup was cancelled after the hosts were ineligible to field 13 players due to COVID-19. Hosting the Women's Asian Cup was Indian football's biggest event and also the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Indian woman footballer Dalima Chhibber has reacted to the news and said that she was 'speechless' and left 'heartbroken' by the news of India withdrawing from the tournament.

Speechless, heartbroken and sad https://t.co/iaRm15wEke — Dalima Chhibber (@DalimaChhibber) January 24, 2022

India women's football team withdraws from AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

With the withdrawal of India women's football team for the AFC Women's Asian Cup, all their matches remain cancelled and with that, the hopes of qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has also diminished. Hosts India has was placed in Group A alongside China, Chinese Taipei, and Iran. The Iranian team had managed to earn a point against India in the first match but that point will no longer count because of India's withdrawal.

Praful Patel on COVID situation in India Women's Football team

Earlier on Sunday AIFF president Praful Patel had tweeted about the COVID situation in the India Women's Football team stating that it was unfortunate that this situation was raised. Patel in his tweet wrote, "Unfortunately, this happened to us despite the best measures put in place, and it is sheer bad luck that it happened to us. Let there be no fingers pointed at any. We need to understand this is a pandemic situation, and no bubble is foolproof around the world."

He added, "The team is heartbroken, and I request all to their feelings and sentiments. I am proud of the great promise the team showed in their first match, and am confident that they will prove their mettle in the near future. We are as disappointed as probably the entire nation would be right now with this unwarranted situation. However, the players' health and well-being are of paramount importance to us, and it cannot be compromised under any circumstances."

Image: @IndianFootball/Twitter