Henry Reveals 'one Thing And Only Thing' Zidane Is Waiting For Amid Juventus Links

Serie A giants Juventus find themselves in all sorts of trouble after they suffered a shocking UEFA Champions League (UCL) exit on Wednesday. The Old Lady's 4-3 defeat to Benfica confirmed that the Bianconeri will not progress to the knockout stages for the first time in a decade. The situation could get worse for Max Allegri's side as they also run the risk of exiting European competition altogether for this season.

With Juventus and fourth-placed Maccabi Haifa currently tied on points, the Serie A heavyweights will need to get a result against Paris Saint-Germain in their last group stage game if they are to move to the UEFA Europa League by finishing third in their group. Amid Juventus' struggles, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has emerged as a possible name who could replace Allegri in Turin. Following these speculations, legendary striker Thierry Henry has had his say on the situation.

Thierry Henry explains why Zidane will not join Juventus

While speaking on CBS Sports after Juventus' UEFA Champions League exit, Thierry Henry said, "Zizou (Zidane) won the Champions League. Zizou proved that he can go (to a club like Juventus). He has proved he can win at a big club. I’m not going to go there (if Zidane could win at Juventus)."

As for the possibility of Zidane joining Juventus, Henry added, "I don’t think he will go there. I think he is waiting for one thing and one thing only. The national team. He won three Champions Leagues with Real Madrid. Why are you going to bother with other clubs when you can have the national team? I wouldn’t. He’s been linked to a lot of clubs and it never happened. I don’t think Zizou would want to do it but this is me talking. Maybe he does want to do it. But I can see him waiting for the national team and it would make total sense."

The speculations are all the more rife after Zidane teased that he could return to management soon. With Max Allegri's future up in the air, it remains to be seen if Zidane will take up the job in Turin.