HER Vs DOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

The Black and Yellows travel to Olympiastadion to face Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga this weekend. The fixture will be played on Saturday night, November 21 (Nov 22 in India) at 1:00 am IST. Here's a look at our HER vs DOR Dream11 prediction, HER vs DOR Dream11 team and the probable HER vs DOR playing 11.

HER vs DOR live: HER vs DOR Dream11 prediction and preview

Hertha Berlin have been inconsistent this season but were fortunate enough to win before the break. Dortmund on the other hand went into the break with a defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich. For Hertha Berlin, Jhon Córdoba is a long-term absentee while Lucas Tousart is yet to fully recover. For Dortmund Marcel Schmelzer and Dan-Axel Zagadou are out of the clash. Based on recent form our HER vs DOR match prediction is a win for Borussia Dortmund with 2020 Golden Boy Erling Haaland among the goals.

He got off the mark for the season in Augsburg – how many Bundesliga goals will @pjona9official net this season? 🥅🤔#BSCBVB #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/mDNaV14LyM — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) November 21, 2020

Also Read | NEUFC Vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL Live

HER vs DOR live: Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

In the last 28 games between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund have won 14, Hertha Berlin have won six and the two teams have drawn eight fixtures.

Your 2020 Golden Boy Award Winner:



⭐️ ERRRRRLIIINNNGG HAAAALAAND ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/hphdKojUtd — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 21, 2020

Also Read | Erling Haaland Crowned Golden Boy 2020 Winner, Dortmund Star’s Outrageous Stats Score Win

HER vs DOR Dream11 prediction: Probable HER vs DOR playing 11

Hertha Berlin probable 11 - Alexander Schwolow, Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata, Omar Alderete, Marvin Plattenhardt, Niklas Stark, Matteo Guendouzi, Vladimir Darida, Matheus Cunha, Dodi Lukebakio, Krzysztof Piatek

Borussia Dortmund probable 11 - Roman Burki, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Axel Witsel, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Erling Braut Haaland, Giovanni Reyna

HER vs DOR live: Top picks for HER vs DOR Dream11 team

HER vs DOR live: Hertha Berlin top picks

Matteo Guendouzi

Matheus Cunha

HER vs DOR live: Borussia Dortmund top picks

Jadon Sancho

Erling Braut Haaland

Also Read | MUN Vs WBA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

HER vs DOR Dream11 prediction: HER vs DOR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Roman Burki

Defenders - Niklas Stark, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Dedryck Boyata

Midfielders - Matteo Guendouzi (VC), Giovanni Reyna, Jadon Sancho

Forwards - Matheus Cunha, Dodi Lukebakio, Erling Braut Haaland (C)

Also Read | TOT Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Note: The above HER vs DOR Dream11 prediction, HER vs DOR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HER vs DOR Dream11 team and HER vs DOR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Borussia Dortmund Twitter