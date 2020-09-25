HER Vs FRK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Hertha Berlin will be looking to make it two wins from two in the 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign when they play hosts to Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, September 25 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 12 am IST. Here's a look at our HER vs FRK Dream11 prediction and HER vs FRK Dream11 team.

HER vs FRK live: HER vs FRK Dream11 prediction and preview

Frankfurt would probably have been anticipating a winning start to the season but were held to a draw against Arminia Bielefeld, last season's 2.Bundesliga champions. Hertha Berlin, meanwhile, picked up a win over Werder Bremen on the opening weekend. Also, Hertha have lost only one of their last five homes games which came, incidentally, at the hands of Frankfurt.

The Hertha side are expected to stick with the majority of the starting lineup that got the job done against Bremen, while Frankfurt too are unlikely to make any changes but one or two can be expected. Based on current form, our HER vs FRK Dream11 prediction is that the match will end in both teams taking one point.

HER vs FRK Dream11 prediction: Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on 32 occasions. Hertha Berlin have won on 15 occasions while Eintracht Frankfurt have won eight. The remaining nine encounters have ended in both teams sharing points. The last time the two sides met at Olympiastadion, Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt beat Hertha Berlin 4-1.

HER vs FRK live: HER vs FRK Dream11 team, top picks

HER vs FRK live - Hertha Berlin probable playing 11

Schwolow; Pekarik, Boyata, Torunarigha, Mittelstadt; Tousart, Stark, Darida; Cunha; Lukebakio, Cordoba

HER vs FRK live - Eintracht Frankfurt probable playing 11

Trapp; Abraham, Hinteregger, Hasebe; Da Costa, Kohr, Rode, Kostic; Kamada; Dost, Silva

HER vs FRK Dream11 prediction: HER vs FRK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Trapp

Defenders - Boyata, Mittelstadt, Hinteregger, Hasebe

Midfielders - Rode, Kohr, Tousart (VC), Cuhna

Forwards - Cordoba, Silva (C)

Note: The above HER vs FRK Dream11 prediction, HER vs FRK Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HER vs FRK Dream11 team and HER vs FRK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Bundesliga English Twittter