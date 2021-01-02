HER Vs SCH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Game Preview

Hertha BSC (HER) will face Schalke (SCH) in the upcoming game of the Bundesliga on Saturday, January 2 at 11:00 PM IST. The game will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. Here is our HER vs SCH Dream11 prediction, top picks and HER vs SCH Dream11 team.

HER vs SCH Dream11 prediction: HER vs SCH Dream11 prediction and preview

With zero wins, Schalke are at the basement (18th) spot of the Bundesliga standings with four points. Christian Gross' men have played thirteen matches in the tournament, losing nine and drawing four. Hertha BSC, on the other hand, are at the fourteenth spot of the charts with thirteen points and a win-loss record of 3-6 (four draws).

HER vs SCH Dream11 prediction: HER vs SCH Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Saturday, January 2, 2020

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

Also Read l Dortmund star Jadon Sancho yet to score in Bundesliga despite 11 appearances

HER vs SCH Dream11 prediction: HER vs SCH probable playing 11

HER vs SCH Dream11 prediction: Hertha BSC probable playing 11

Alexander Schwolow, Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata, Jordan Torunarigha, Marvin Plattenhardt, Niklas Stark, Matteo Guendouzi, Dodi Lukebakio, Vladimir Darida, Matheus Cunha, Krysztof Piatek

HER vs SCH Dream11 prediction: Schalke probable playing 11

Ralf Fährmann, Malick Thiaw, Salif Sané, Matija Nastasic, Bastian Oczipka, Benjamin Stambouli, Suat Serdar, Amine Harit, Alessandro Schopf, Benito Raman, Ahmed Kutucu

Also Read l Leverkusen vs Bayern live stream, prediction, team news, Bundesliga preview

HER vs SCH Dream11 prediction: HER vs SCH Dream11 team, top picks

Hertha BSC: Peter Pekarik, Matheus Cunha, Krysztof Piatek

Schalke: Malick Thiaw, Amine Harit, Benito Raman

HER vs SCH Match prediction: HER vs SCH Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Ralf Fährmann

Defenders: Malick Thiaw, Salif Sané, Peter Pekarik, Marvin Plattenhardt

Midfielders: Matheus Cunha, Amine Harit, Niklas Stark

Forwards: Krysztof Piatek, Dodi Lukebakio, Benito Raman

Also Read l LEV vs BAY Dream11 prediction, team, top picks; Bundesliga 2020-21 perview

HER vs SCH team: HER vs SCH Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Hertha BSC are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above HER vs SCH Dream11 prediction, HER vs SCH Dream11 team, probable HER vs SCH playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HER vs SCH Dream11 team and HER vs SCH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Moukoko, 16, sets Bundesliga record but Union beats Dortmund

Image Source: Hertha BSC/ Twitter