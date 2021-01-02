HER Vs SCH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Game Preview

Quick links:
Hertha BSC (HER) will face Schalke (SCH) in the upcoming game of the Bundesliga on Saturday, January 2 at 11:00 PM IST. The game will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. Here is our HER vs SCH Dream11 prediction, top picks and HER vs SCH Dream11 team.
With zero wins, Schalke are at the basement (18th) spot of the Bundesliga standings with four points. Christian Gross' men have played thirteen matches in the tournament, losing nine and drawing four. Hertha BSC, on the other hand, are at the fourteenth spot of the charts with thirteen points and a win-loss record of 3-6 (four draws).
Alexander Schwolow, Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata, Jordan Torunarigha, Marvin Plattenhardt, Niklas Stark, Matteo Guendouzi, Dodi Lukebakio, Vladimir Darida, Matheus Cunha, Krysztof Piatek
Ralf Fährmann, Malick Thiaw, Salif Sané, Matija Nastasic, Bastian Oczipka, Benjamin Stambouli, Suat Serdar, Amine Harit, Alessandro Schopf, Benito Raman, Ahmed Kutucu
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Hertha BSC are the favourites to win the game.
Let's start the year with a bang! 🎆#BSCS04 #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/Mi4bXK2yh0— Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) January 2, 2021
Note: The above HER vs SCH Dream11 prediction, HER vs SCH Dream11 team, probable HER vs SCH playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HER vs SCH Dream11 team and HER vs SCH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
