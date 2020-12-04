HER Vs UNN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bundesliga Preview

Friday night promises an epic thriller when Hertha Berlin square off against Union Berlin in Bundesliga. Hertha Berlin have endured a difficult campaign this season, as they fail to make it to the top 10 of the points table. Meanwhile, Union Berlin maintain a better momentum in the competition this season.

HER vs UNN live: HER vs UNN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Olympiastadion Berlin

Date: Friday, December 4, 2020 (Saturday IST)

Time: 1 am IST

HER vs UNN live: HER vs UNN Dream11 prediction and preview

Hertha Berlin arrive into the game following a draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the previous clash. The two teams failed to break the deadlock with the game ending goalless. Hertha sit 13th in the Bundesliga standings, with a dismal eight points in nine games as yet, racking up a mere two victories.

When the 🚀 rocket crashes into the net pic.twitter.com/vvZ3zKgWAf — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) November 28, 2020

On the other hand, Union Berlin were held by Eintracht Frankfurt in the previous clash. The two teams were forced to share the spoils with the game witnessing six goals in all. Union Berlin have lost just one game in the ongoing Bundesliga campaign, against Augsburg and sit sixth in the league table with 16 points in nine games.

HER vs UNN Dream11 team news

Hertha Berlin manager Bruno Labbadia has endured a difficult start to the campaign as his side struggle on the injury front. Jhon Cordoba sustained a sprained ankle and will mark his return next week. Besides, Omar Alderete and Santiago Ascacibar also sit out on the sidelines for the Berlin derby.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, have more injury concerns than their derby rivals. Manager Urs Fischer will have to cope in the absence of Anthony Ujah, who is out with a knee injury. Moreover, Christian Gentner, Joel Pohjanpalo and Nico Schlotterbeck will also be unavailable for the clash tonight.

HER vs UNN playing 11

Goalkeeper: Loris Karius

Defenders: Christopher Trimmel, Marvin Friedrich, Dedryck Boyata, Peter Pekarik

Midfielders: Matheus Cunha, Marcus Ingvartsen, Mathew Leckie

Forwards: Max Kruse, Cedric Teuchert, Daishawn Redan

HER vs UNN match prediction and top picks

Hertha Berlin: Matheus Cunha (vc), Dedryck Boyata

Union Berlin: Marcus Ingvartsen, Max Kruse (c)

HER vs UNN match prediction

Union Berlin are the favourites to win the Berlin derby.

Note: The HER vs UNN Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The HER vs UNN playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Union Berlin Twitter