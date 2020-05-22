HER Vs UNN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Hertha Berlin will lock horns with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on May 22, 2020 (May 23, 2020 in India). The game will be played at the Olympiastadion on Saturday with a kick-off time of 12:00 am IST. Fans can play the HER vs UNN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the HER vs UNN Dream11 prediction, HER vs UNN Dream11 top picks and HER vs UNN Dream11 team.

HER vs UNN Dream11 prediction

Get your diaries out 📖



Timings have been announced until the end of the season ⚽#hahohe pic.twitter.com/uL830uMrv7 — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) May 20, 2020

HER vs UNN Dream11 prediction - Hertha Berlin SC squad

Thomas Kraft, Dennis Smarsch, Rune Jarstein, Peter Pekarik, Karim Rekik, Lukas Klünter, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Dedryck Boyata, Marvin Plattenhardt, Jordan Torunarigha, Florian Baak, Per Skjelbred, Niklas Stark, Vladimir Darida, Marko Grujic, Javairo Dilrosun, Santiago Ascacibar, Arne Maier, Pal Dardai, Dodi Lukebakio, Julian Albrecht, Lazar Samardzic, Krzysztof Piatek, Salomon Kalou, Alexander Esswein, Pascal Köpke, Vedad Ibisevic, Matheus Cunha,HER vs UNN Dream11 prediction - Union Berlin squad Marius Wolf, Jessic Ngankam, Muhammed Kiprit.

Rafal Gikiewicz, Jakob Busk,Moritz Nicolas, Neven Subotic, Marvin Friedrich, Julian Ryerson, Ken Reichel, Florian Hubner,Suleiman Abdullahi, Manuel Schmiedebach, hristopher Lenz, Keven Schlotterbeck, Akaki Gogia, Florian Flecker,Yunus Malli,Grischa Prömel, Felix Kroos, Julius Kade, Michael Parensen, Robert Andrich, Christian Gentner, Maurice Opfermann, Joshua Mees, Sebastian Polter, Sebastian Andersson, Anthony Ujah ,Marius Bulter, Laurenz Dehl, Sheraldo Becker, Christopher Trimmel, Marcus Ingvartsen.

HER vs UNN schedule

Date - Saturday, May 23, 2020

Kickoff time - 12:00 am IST

Venue - Olympiastadion

HER vs UNN Dream11 team: HER vs UNN Dream11 top picks

Here are the HER vs UNN Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points.

Goalkeeper: Jarstein

Defenders: Trimmel, Lenz, Pekarik, Boyata (VC)

Midfielders: Bulter, Mittelstadt, Grujic

Forwards: Andersson, Lukebakio (C), Ibisevic

Hertha BSC start as favourites against Union Berlin in their Bundesliga encounter on Friday night (Saturday morning IST).

Note: Please keep in mind that these HER vs UNN Dream11 top picks and HER vs UNN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HER vs UNN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

