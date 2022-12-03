Here's Full List Of 16 Teams In World Cup Knockouts; Check Final Group Stage Points Table

South Korea advanced to the Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar after an emphatic win over Portugal. The Asian team beat the European side 2-1. Brazil topped its group despite a 1-0 loss to Cameroon in its final fixture on Friday. Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 to reach the last 16 of the tournament. Uruguay defeated Ghana 2-0 but failed to qualify for the knockout stage as South Korea and Portugal advanced from Group H.

FIFA World Cup 2022: List of teams that have progressed to Round of 16

1. Netherlands

2. USA

3. Argentina

4. Australia

5. France

6. Poland

7. England

8. Senegal

9. Japan

10. Croatia

11. Brazil

12. South Korea

13. Morocco

14. Spain

15. Portugal

16. Switzerland

FIFA World Cup 2022: Final group stage points table

Group A

Team MP W D L PTS Netherlands 3 2 1 0 7 Senegal 3 2 0 1 6 Ecuador 3 1 1 1 4 Qatar 3 0 0 3 0

Group B

Team MP W D L PTS England 3 2 1 0 7 USA 3 1 2 0 5 Iran 3 1 0 2 3 Wales 3 0 1 2 1

Group C

Team MP W D L PTS Argentina 3 2 0 1 6 Poland 3 1 1 1 4 Mexico 3 1 1 1 4 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3

Group D

Team MP W D L PTS France 3 2 0 1 6 Australia 3 2 0 1 6 Tunisia 3 1 1 1 4 Denmark 3 0 1 2 1

Group E

Team MP W D L PTS Japan 3 2 0 1 6 Spain 3 1 1 1 4 Germany 3 1 1 1 4 Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 3

Group F

Team MP W D L PTS Morocco 3 2 1 0 7 Croatia 3 1 2 0 5 Belgium 3 1 1 1 4 Canada 3 0 0 3 0

Group G

Team MP W D L PTS Brazil 3 2 0 1 6 Switzerland 3 2 0 1 6 Cameroon 3 1 1 1 4 Serbia 3 1 1 2 1

Group H

Team MP W D L PTS Portugal 3 2 0 1 6 South Korea 3 1 1 1 4 Uruguay 3 1 1 1 4 Ghana 3 1 0 2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Upcoming fixtures

Fixture Date Time (IST) Netherlands vs USA December 3 8:30 pm Argentina vs Australia December 4 12:30 am France vs Poland December 4 8:30 pm England vs Senegal December 5 12:30 am Japan vs Croatia December 5 8:30 pm Brazil vs South Korea December 6 12:30 am Morocco vs Spain December 6 8:30 pm Portugal vs Switzerland December 7 12:30 am

Image: Twitter/FIFAWorldCup