Last Updated:

Here's Full List Of 16 Teams In World Cup Knockouts; Check Final Group Stage Points Table

Brazil topped its group despite a 1-0 loss to Cameroon in its final fixture on Friday. Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 to reach the last 16 of the tournament.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
World Cup, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, World Cup group stage points table, FIFA World Cup 2022, World Cup round of 16, Portugal, Brazil

Image: Twitter/FIFAWorldCup


South Korea advanced to the Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar after an emphatic win over Portugal. The Asian team beat the European side 2-1. Brazil topped its group despite a 1-0 loss to Cameroon in its final fixture on Friday. Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 to reach the last 16 of the tournament. Uruguay defeated Ghana 2-0 but failed to qualify for the knockout stage as South Korea and Portugal advanced from Group H. 

FIFA World Cup 2022: List of teams that have progressed to Round of 16

1.    Netherlands
2.    USA
3.    Argentina
4.    Australia
5.    France
6.    Poland
7.    England
8.    Senegal
9.    Japan
10.    Croatia
11.    Brazil
12.    South Korea
13.    Morocco
14.    Spain
15.    Portugal
16.    Switzerland

FIFA World Cup 2022: Final group stage points table

Group A

Team MP W D L PTS
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 0

Group B

Team MP W D L PTS
England 3 2 1 0 7
USA 3 1 2 0 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 1

Group C

Team MP W D L PTS
Argentina 3 2 0 1 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3

Group D

Team MP W D L PTS
France 3 2 0 1 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 1

Group E

Team MP W D L PTS
Japan  3 2 0 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 3

Group F

Team MP W D L PTS
Morocco 3 2 1 0 7
Croatia 3 1 2 0 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 0

Group G

Team MP W D L PTS
Brazil 3 2 0 1 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 4
Serbia 3 1 1 2 1

Group H

Team MP W D L PTS
Portugal 3 2 0 1 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Upcoming fixtures

Fixture Date Time (IST)
Netherlands vs USA December 3 8:30 pm
Argentina vs Australia December 4 12:30 am
France vs Poland December 4 8:30 pm
England vs Senegal December 5 12:30 am
Japan vs Croatia December 5 8:30 pm
Brazil vs South Korea December 6 12:30 am
Morocco vs Spain December 6 8:30 pm
Portugal vs Switzerland December 7 12:30 am

Image: Twitter/FIFAWorldCup

COMMENT