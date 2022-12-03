Here's Full List Of 16 Teams In World Cup Knockouts; Check Final Group Stage Points Table

South Korea advanced to the Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar after an emphatic win over Portugal. The Asian team beat the European side 2-1. Brazil topped its group despite a 1-0 loss to Cameroon in its final fixture on Friday. Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 to reach the last 16 of the tournament. Uruguay defeated Ghana 2-0 but failed to qualify for the knockout stage as South Korea and Portugal advanced from Group H.
FIFA World Cup 2022: List of teams that have progressed to Round of 16
1. Netherlands
2. USA
3. Argentina
4. Australia
5. France
6. Poland
7. England
8. Senegal
9. Japan
10. Croatia
11. Brazil
12. South Korea
13. Morocco
14. Spain
15. Portugal
16. Switzerland
FIFA World Cup 2022: Final group stage points table
Group A
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Senegal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Ecuador
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Qatar
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
Group B
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|USA
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Iran
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Wales
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
Group C
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|Argentina
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Poland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Mexico
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
Group D
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|France
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Australia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Tunisia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Denmark
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
Group E
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|Japan
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Spain
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Germany
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Costa Rica
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
Group F
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|Morocco
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Croatia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Belgium
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Canada
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
Group G
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|Brazil
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Switzerland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Cameroon
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Serbia
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
Group H
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|Portugal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|South Korea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Uruguay
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Ghana
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
FIFA World Cup 2022: Upcoming fixtures
|Fixture
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Netherlands vs USA
|December 3
|8:30 pm
|Argentina vs Australia
|December 4
|12:30 am
|France vs Poland
|December 4
|8:30 pm
|England vs Senegal
|December 5
|12:30 am
|Japan vs Croatia
|December 5
|8:30 pm
|Brazil vs South Korea
|December 6
|12:30 am
|Morocco vs Spain
|December 6
|8:30 pm
|Portugal vs Switzerland
|December 7
|12:30 am
Image: Twitter/FIFAWorldCup