Here's How Barcelona Reacted To Ranbir Announcing His Daughter's Name With Barca Touch

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed their daughter's name on November 24 on social media by giving it a Barcelona touch. Alia posted an image of their daughter, Raha, with a shirt of the Catalan giants in the background. Following this gesture from Ranbir and Alia, Barcelona reacted by saying that a new fan of the club is born. Barcelona's gesture towards Ranbir is noteworthy as it is on very few occasions that a foreign football club congratulates an Indian star.

Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born 👶. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/Lef3P4DPe2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2022

Barcelona previously gifted Ranbir a Messi jersey

Ranbir Kapoor, who is the co-owner of the Indian Super League team Mumbai City FC, is a huge football fan and is well-known to support Barcelona. The Bollywood actor's love for the Catalan giants is also known to the club, who gave him a brilliant gift four years ago. Ranbir was gifted a Barcelona shirt that had seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi's signature on it. It is pertinent to note that when Ranbir was gifted this shirt, the Argentine international was at Camp Nou before moving to PSG a year ago.

🇮🇳 Ranbir Kapoor, the shirt looks good 👌

Was it a present? Enjoy your birthday! pic.twitter.com/5lNfET6QCj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 28, 2018

As for Barcelona, they currently lead the La Liga table with 37 points after 14 games, two clear of El Clasico rivals Real Madrid. Since domestic leagues are currently on a break due to the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Catalan giants will directly play their next game on December 31 against Espanyol.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor reveal daughter's name

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on November 24 and put up a post, where she revealed her daughter's name. Her post read, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path. In Swahili she is Joy. In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, and relief. In Arabic, peace. And it also means happiness, freedom & bliss." The post has been widely liked by fans, who have given it over 3.5 million likes in just over a day.