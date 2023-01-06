Here's How Cristiano Ronaldo Can Come To India To Face An ISL Team In AFC Champions League

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's surprise move to Al Nassr, there is a slim chance that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could face an Indian side in the AFC Champions League. The 37-year-old's move to the Saudi Pro League was confirmed during the early hours of the day on December 31.

How can Cristiano Ronaldo face Indian Super League teams?

With Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Al Nassr, there is a high chance that he and his team will play in next season's AFC Champions League as four spots are available from sides in the Saudi Pro League. Saudi Arabian teams have three confirmed group-stage spots available and one more potential spot that could be earned via the playoff rounds. Hence, if Al Nassr were to either the Saudi Pro League or the domestic cup, they would get a direct entry into the AFC Champions League next year.

And since Saudi Arabian teams belong to the same zone of the AFC Champions League as Indian Super League sides, Ronaldo will indeed face one of the ISL clubs if Al Nassr makes it through. If this were to happen, Indian fans could get the opportunity to see one of the all-time greats play in their country as one of the two legs of the AFC Champions League would take place in India.

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected several offers to join Al Nassr

During his first press conference, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he rejected several offers from Europe, the United States, and Australia to join Al Nassr since he had given his word to the Saudi Arabian outfit. "Nobody knows but I can say now that I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, in the U.S., and even in Portugal. Many clubs tried to sign me. But I give credit to this club for the opportunity to develop not only football but this amazing country," revealed the 37-year-old.

He went on to add that he made the decision to join Al Nassr as he had won everything in Europe. "The evolution of football is different and this isn’t the end of my career by moving to the Middle East. I’m really happy to be here and I know the league is competitive. I’ve watched many games. I am so proud of making this big decision in my life and my career. My work in Europe is done. I played for all the most important clubs," added the Portuguese international.