Here's How Much Erik Ten Hag Could Earn If Manchester United Qualify For Champions League

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is anticipated to earn a huge bonus if he helps the team qualify for the UEFA Champions League. United's sixth-place finish in the Premier League last year prevented the team from qualifying for the next edition of the Champions League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired by United's management after the team performed poorly in all competitions last season, and Ten Hag was hired to help the side improve.

It is being reported that Ten Hag could earn a huge seven-figure bonus if he can assist in the team's Champions League qualification. United might lose £90 million in potential earnings, including prize money and commercial deals if they miss out on the Champions League qualification for the second year in a row.

Ten Hag is expected to receive a bonus of £3 million from Manchester United if they make it to the UEFA Champions League, according to The Sun. The Dutch coach reportedly makes about £9 million a year as manager of United, which is way less than what his rival Pep Guardiola makes as manager of Manchester City.

According to the report, Ten Hag's contract does, however, include bonuses and incentives, including a payout for aiding the team's Champions League qualification.

Manchester United under Ten Hag

With three victories and a draw, Ten Hag has had a good start to his coaching stint at Old Trafford as Manchester United remain unbeaten in their pre-season campaign. United won their friendly against rivals Liverpool 4-0 before going on to defeat Melbourne City and Crystal Palace while on their Australian trip.

On Saturday, Aston Villa held them to a 2-2 draw in a thrilling encounter that saw Calum Chambers score the equaliser following a mistake from goalkeeper David De Gea.

Ten Hag's next challenge will come against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on Saturday in the penultimate match of their ongoing pre-season tour. United will play their last pre-season match against another Spanish side Rayo Vallecano on July 31. United are slated to begin their 2022-23 Premier League season against Brighton at Old Trafford on August 7.

Image: AP