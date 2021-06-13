Here's What Christian Eriksen Presumably Told Teammates In 'video Call From Hospital'

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a scary collapse last night during a EURO 2020 game between Denmark and Finland. The match was halted after Eriksen collapsed and fell face-first minutes before the half-time. The midfielder was provided with immediate medical care and was later taken to the hospital for further treatment. According to reports, Eriksen dialed up his Denmark teammates from his hospital bed and urged them to continue the game.

Media reports suggest Eriksen had a FaceTime call with his fellow teammates and asked them to complete the game, assuring them that "he feels better". After Eriksen collapsed, the match came to a standstill as the entire stadium hushed into silence to pray for the footballer's speedy recovery. The UEFA EURO 2020 later announced that Eriksen's health has been stabilised and he is feeling better. UEFA said players of both teams have requested to resume the match.

What happened to Eriksen?

The match began and the last four minutes of the first half were played before a 5-minute halftime break. Finland scored a goal in the first few minutes of the second half, winning the match 1-0 after an intense couple of hours. Joel Pohjanpalo scored the only goal for Finland with the help of Uronen's assist in the 59th minute.

Eriksen had just played a short pass before he dropped down face-first on the earth. Eriksen's wife Sabrina and his Denmark teammates surrounded Eriksen as he received treatment on the ground. Eriksen was then stretchered off to the hospital as the crowd stood up in loud ovation. Finland fans won the hearts and minds of people from all over the world with their kind gesture post collapse. Finland supporters threw in their national flags onto the field so it could be used as a shield to protect the player.

