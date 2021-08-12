Here's What Happened When Messi Met Sergio Ramos & Mbappe At PSG Training Centre; WATCH

Lionel Messi has begun practicing with his new team Paris Saint-Germain for the very first time after finalizing his spectacular move from Barcelona, and he has also had a moment with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, and other PSG players as they prepare to go to the field together.

First steps and first training at the Ooredoo Center! ✔#PSGxMESSI pic.twitter.com/iVDnjPstdV — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 12, 2021

Messi was sent through his tests on the field at PSG's Camp des Loges training complex. The Argentine was seen running along the field and doing some workouts on his own in footage posted by the club on their social media handles. Messi's return to training was characterized by modest workouts, with his burden steadily increasing as he prepares for the new season. He raced towards some cones and high-fived a coach during the run-out, which was witnessed in the video.

Furthermore, he was presented to the club, including his striking sidekick Mbappe. For PSG fans, the thought of both players combining with superstar Neymar is enticing. Messi also had the opportunity to speak with Sergio Ramos, an old adversary who is now a PSG teammate, and the two embraced in the gym before catching up in their newfound settings.

Lionel Messi is keen to play for PSG and is looking forward to winning the Champions League title

Despite having only been in Paris for a few days, Lionel Messi is said to be anxious to play this weekend. Messi was eager to get started and make a good first impression. He did so after arriving at the club's facilities over two hours early to familiarize himself with his new environment.

Regardless of the fact that he hasn't had a pre-season since returning from his vacation, Messi wants to be a part of PSG's team for their league match against Strasbourg. His hopes are strong after he stated publicly that he came to PSG in order to capture his fifth Champions League title. Although his stated desire to play sooner, it looks like Messi will have to wait until PSG's Ligue 1 match against Reims on August 29 to make his debut, and he will continue to work on his fitness in the interim.

Image credits: AP/ PSG English Twitter