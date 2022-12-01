Here's What Manchester United Fan Usain Bolt Has To Say About Ronaldo's Old Trafford Exit

Eight-time Olympic gold medal winner and Manchester United fan Usain Bolt has been left disappointed after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club. The Portuguese international left Old Trafford by mutual consent after giving an explosive interview to Piers Morgan, one in which he slammed the club and its head coach Erik ten Hag.

'Sad to see him go but I understand': Usain Bolt on Ronaldo's exit

While speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United in an interview with Eurosport, Usain Bolt said, "I’m sad to see him go. He played such an important role for us last season. He kept us in the Premier League last season. Because in many games he was the one who scored and kept giving us points. So it is sad to see him go but I understand by listening to his interview there is a lot going on that a lot of us don't know."

Bolt said that he sees better days for Manchester United if the owners, the Glazers, were to go through with the sale of the club. A few weeks ago, the Glazers had opened up on the possibility of selling the club if they were to receive a suitable bid from a potential suitor.

Speaking of the possibility that the Glazers sell Manchester United, Bolt added, "The fans have spoken about this for years. Since Alex Ferguson, the club has been up and down, as we've seen Cristiano came out and spoke about a few things and it surprised me as a supporter to know that the club hasn't really moved on technology-wise to try to improve and to help the players to move forward. So, to get new owners hopefully they'll come in and develop the club in a way that is necessary."