Here's Who Lewandowski Thinks Will Win Ballon D'Or, With Brutal Dig Over 'cancellation'

With just a day remaining for the Ballon d'Or 2022 awards to take place, football fans around the world cannot be more excited to hear who will be announced as the world's greatest footballer. A total of 30 nominees have once again been shortlisted for the biggest individual award of the year. From these nominees, star Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, who narrowly missed out on the Ballon d'Or award last year, has revealed who he believes will win it this year. However, he did seem to add a brutal dig as well.
While speaking to Movistar, Robert Lewandowski said, "(Benzema) is probably one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or. If they don't cancel it then he's probably going to win this Ballon d'Or."
The Polish international not only narrowly lost out last year to seven-time winner Lionel Messi but also failed to win it in 2020, the year when he was the favourite and when it was unfortunately cancelled.
With over 40 goals across all competitions last season, there is no doubt that Karim Benzema is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or award this year. The Frenchman played a critical role in helping Real Madrid win La Liga last season as he scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists after just 32 league games. And that is not it, as his role in helping Los Blancos win the UEFA Champions League was also critical. He scored 15 goals after just 12 games.
1) Karim Benzema
2) Antonio Rudiger
3) Thibaut Courtois
4) Vinicius Junior
5) Luka Modric
6) Casemiro
7) Mohammad Salah
8) Trent Alexander-Arnold
9) Luis Diaz
10) Fabinho
11) Darwin Nunez
12) Virgil van Dijk
13) Kevin De Bruyne
14) Phil Foden
15) Joao Cancelo
16) Riyad Mahrez
17) Bernardo Silva
18) Erling Haaland
19) Cristiano Ronaldo
20) Harry Kane
21) Son Heung-min
22) Sadio Mané
23) Joshua Kimmich
24) Robert Lewandowski
25) Kylian Mbappé
26) Sébastien Haller
27) Mike Maignan
28) Rafael Leao
29) Christopher Nkunku
30) Dusan Vlahovic