Here's Why Barcelona Can't Confirm Lionel Messi's New Contract; Real Reason Revealed

Lionel Messi, who is technically a free agent now and is no longer a Barcelona player, was hailed by the LaLiga giants after his sensational performance against Ecuador. After leading Argentina to victory against Ecuador that helped Argentina reach the Copa America semi-finals with two assists and a goal, Barcelona tweeted in praise of the Albiceleste captain.

It is important to note that this kind of social media posts, congratulating players that are doing well at international tournaments, are made by the clubs for players who are still a part of their rosters, in this case, Messi is technically not a Barcelona player as his contract has expired and is yet to sign a new one.

Barcelona, on their official Spanish page, posted a video of a series of images in which Messi is celebrating his brilliant free-kick goal. "Simply Leo," tweeted Barcelona on Sunday morning, along with "Argentina, with Messi and Aguero, in the semi-finals of the Copa America."

The English Barcelona Twitter page also posted an image of Messi.

Messi racked up a record six Ballon d'Or awards and a record six European Golden Shoes during his time at Barcelona. He is also their highest goal scorer ever as well as La Liga's highest goal scorer with 474 goals. He has won ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey trophies, seven Supercopa de Espana trophies, four UEFA Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cup titles and three FIFA Club World Cup trophies all while only paying for Barcelona.

A new signing that every Barca fan is waiting for

His renewal - which strictly speaking would now be a signing - with the Catalan club has still not been confirmed, but, after months of speculation, it does now seem to be on course for a happy ending for Barcelona fans.

The club's delicate financial situation has made negotiations tricky, with economic control rules a constant consideration, but there has been a strong willingness on both sides to get the deal done. However, it seems as though the confirmation of his signing is just a matter of time.

For now, free agent Messi continues to impress for Argentina and has a final against Brazil to look forward to, after Argentina beat Colombia 3-2 on penalties, 1-1 after extra-time, in which Messi provided an assist.

Barcelona however will be hoping his contract situation is sorted out as soon as possible, having lost out on the La Liga title last season to Atletico Madrid. Their opening game of La Liga is a tricky home match against Real Sociedad on August 16, 2021, and they will definitely want to get off to a strong start.

