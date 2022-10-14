Here's Why Brazilian Soccer Star Neymar Could Face A Five-year Jail Term, Details Revealed

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. is making headlines for unfavourable reasons as he stands trial next week on charges of corruption and fraud. As per Eurosport, the 29-year-old might face five years in jail over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Spanish giants Barcelona in 2013. The complainant, a Brazilian investment firm DIS, has demanded a jail term of five years for the Brazilian star over his move to Barca.

Alongside Neymar, his parents, Barcelona and the club's former presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, alongside former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues are defendants in the trial. It is understood that DIS owned 40% of Neymar’s rights when he was playing at Santos. The investment firm claims that Neymar understated the value of his move to Barcelona from Santos, which resulted in the firm losing out on cuts.

DIA owned 40% of Neymar Jr.’s rights during his move to Barcelona

As per Eurosport, DIA bought 40% of the rights to Neymar when he was a 17-year-old, for an amount of €2m. Meanwhile, the footballer previously denied the allegations but lost an appeal in Spain’s High Court in 2017. As a result of losing the appeal, DIS paved way for the trial to go on floors.

The Spanish prosecutors demand a two-year jail term for the Brazilian footballer, alongside a fine of €10m, while asking for a five-year jail term for Rosell alongside a fine of €8.4m for the Camp Nou-based side. During Neymar’s move to Barca in 2013, the Catalan club revealed the transfer figure as €57.1m. Out of the total amount, Neymar’s family had received €40m, while DIS received a 40% share of the €17.1m that was paid to Santos.

What has been said so far?

Speaking on the matter in a news conference in Barcelona on Thursday, DIS lawyer Paulo Nasser revealed that the footballer’s rights were not sold to the highest bidder. He also revealed other clubs were willing to offer €60m to acquire services of Neymar. On the other hand, the lawyers representing the Neymar family Backer McKenzie claimed the Spanish courts do not have the jurisdiction to prosecute Neymar, his family, and their company N&N. Revealing the reason, Backer McKenzie said the acts were committed outside the Spanish territory by Brazilian nationals.

The lawyers also claimed that the charges of corruption between private individuals do not apply to Neymar, as he is not a service or commodity. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) footballer now was to appear in person for the trial on Monday but it is unclear if he has to stay for the entire hearing, which is expected to last for two weeks. As per reports, Neymar and his parents, Rosell and Bartomeu, will begin their testimony next Friday.